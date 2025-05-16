Emilie Kiser has more than a million followers on Instagram and more than three million followers on TikTok.

The 26-year-old mum-of-two and a popular social media personality is known for her lifestyle content, including family vlogs which include her husband Brady, and their two children; three-year-old Trigg and newborn son Teddy, who was born in late March.

According to her social media biography, Emilie is “just sharing [her] life and what makes [her] happy”. She usually shares photos and videos regularly, but the star hasn’t uploaded any new content in the last few days as it is reported that her eldest son Trigg has been involved in a drowning accident in the swimming pool at the family home, and is now in a critical condition in hospital.

Officers reportedly attended the Kiser home, near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States, after the incident on Monday (May 12), and found Trigg unconscious. They performed CPR on him immediately. Chandler Fire Department personnel then arrived and took over his care . They first took Trigg to Chandler Regional Hospital and he was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

While neither Kiser nor local authorities have publicly confirmed the identity of the child, social media users have identified the boy as Trigg, who frequently appears in his mum’s TikTok videos. The family are still yet to issue a public statement at the time of writing, on the morning of Friday May 16.

Social media star, influencer and mum-of-two Emilie Kiser. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

Who is Emilie Kiser?

Emilie Kiser has steadily risen to internet fame since becoming a social media influencer. She began her social media plaforms in 2016, and her popularity has been growing ever since. She shares everything from sweet family moments to home decluttering tips, travel recaps and hair and beauty tutorials. She is a wife and a mum-of-two.

How old is Emilie Kiser?

Emilie Kiser is age 26. Her birthday is January 22.

Who is Emilie Kiser’s husband?

Emilie’s husband is called Brady, and he’s 28. His Instagram bio doesn’t give any details about him, only that he is married to Emilie. He has 24,000 followers on Instagram and 146,000 on TikTok. His social media feeds are also full of photos of his wife and sons. The pair have been together since 2018. Brady popped the question in May 2019 and they married that November.

Who are Emilie Kiser’s sons?

Emilie and Brady share two sons. Trigg Chapman Kiser II was born in July 2021 and Teddy was born in March 2025.

When Trigg was born, on July 14 2021, Emilie announced his birth by sharing three photos of the newborn alongside the caption: “We are smitten with all his tiny features and love him so much”. She also shared his birth details, including date and birth weight.

When Teddy was born, Emilie uploaded a video which was shot moments after his birth. Alongside the video, she wrote: “There’s no words to describe finally meeting Teddy and finally getting to analyze every part of him and how perfect he is. The long wait was beyond worth it. More to come. We have been soaking up every second as a family of FOUR.”

On Mother’s Day, which was on Sunday May 11 in the United States, Emilie uploaded a montage video showing cute moments with both her sons, along with the caption: “Forever grateful that I get to be a momma. Happy Mother’s Day #momssupportingmoms #momoftwo #boymom #lifestyle.”

Influencer Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady and her sons, three-year-old Trigg and newborn Teddy. Trigg is reported in a critical condition in hospital after a drowning accident in the family swimming pool. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

Who are Emily Kiser’s family?

Emilie has three sisters; 31-year-old Alexa, 29-year-old Meghan and 19-year-old Maddie. They all post photos of them as a family, which includes their parents. Their mum Pamela posted a tribute to her four daughters in 2021 on National Daughter’s Day. She wrote: “To these beauties . . . Happy National Daughter’s Day. I love you so much.”

Emilie has met celebrities

Thanks to being a hugely popular social media star, Emilie has been invited to a number of brand events. Back in 2023, she attended an event for beauty brand Rare Beauty and met the founder Selena Gomez. At the time, she shared an Instagram selfie alongside the pop star, actress, producer and businesswoman.

Alongside a photo of the pair beaming at the camera, she wrote: “Truly a night I will never forget. @selenagomez you’re gorgeous inside and out. @rarebeauty thank you for sending me on this amazing trip I love you guys!!”

She also promotes brands such as Lululemon and Sephora.

Emilie’s last post came the day before the accident and was a carousel of images of herself and her family looking happy. One of the photos showed her and Trigg sharing a kiss as she cradles Teddy. Another photo shows Brady cuddling both his sons in bed. Although there has been no official confirmation that the child involved in Trigg, many of Emilie’s fans have left messages of support for her on the post. One said: “I'm so sorry Emilie. My heart breaks for you”, with a broken heart emoji. Another fan stated: “I need confirmation, super unsettling.” Someone replied: “Emilie’s silence is what is really making me nervous.”