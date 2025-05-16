Many of the millions of fans of social media star Emilie Kiser have said they are “praying for a miracle” amid reports that her three-year-old son has drowned in an accident at home.

Emilie Kiser’s eldest son, Trigg, was reportedly involved in an accident on Monday, (May 12), at the family home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States.

Officers reportedly attended and found Trigg unconscious. They performed CPR on him immediately. Chandler Fire Department personnel then arrived and took over his care . They first took Trigg to Chandler Regional Hospital and he was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

While neither Kiser nor local authorities have publicly confirmed the identity of the child, social media users have identified the boy as Trigg, who frequently appears in his mum’s TikTok videos. The family are still yet to issue a public statement at the time of writing, on the afternoon of Friday May 16.

Emilie Kiser, aged 26, is a mum-of-two and a popular social media personality known for her lifestyle content, including family vlogs which include her husband Brady, and their two children; Trigg and newborn son Teddy, who was born in late March. She has more than one million followers on Instagram and three million followers on TikTok. Her bio reads: “ Just sharing my life + what makes me happy”.

Since the news was first revealed online, many of Kiser’s millions of fans have been taking to social media to send her and her family their love. Many have said they are “praying for a miracle”. Commeting on Emilie’s last Instagram post, which came a few days ago and included photos of her, Brady, Trigg and Teddy, one person said: “Em, we love you and your family so much!” One more simply said: “You are in my prayers right now.” A third person wrote: “I hope everything is ok with you and your family.” I am keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.”

Influencer Emilie Kiser with her husband Brady and their three-year-old son Trigg while she was pregnant with their second son Teddy, who was born in March 2025. Trigg has reportedly been involved in a drowning accident. Photo by Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser. | Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser

Many people also wrote on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Reddit, Facebook and TikTok, to say they haven’t been able to stop thinking about Emilie and Trigg. One person, who wrote on Reddit under the username Strawberry Bug, said: “I’m a pediatric nurse and from experience drowning has become my worst fear and nightmare. it can happen in a split second. Absolutely heartbroken for whoever it is.” Another user called Appearance Asleep, claimed: “This is absolutely the biggest tragedy.” A third, called No Database, said: “I’m just praying for a miracle. I couldn’t even sleep last night.”

One Reddit user, Bird Lover, said they were a former swim instructor who had worked with children of all ages, and also parents, who’ve had freak accidents. They wrote: “You can do EVERYTHING right and something like this can happen. You can have them in swim lessons before they start walking, have a pool fence, etc and they can still drown. You can have a pool net and they can still drown.”

Influencer Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady and her sons, three-year-old Trigg and newborn Teddy. Trigg is reported in a critical condition in hospital after a drowning accident in the family swimming pool. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

They also explained how quickly drowning can happen, and how little water it actually takes. “You don’t need to be in 3 feet of water, there can be in inch of water and you can still drown. These kinds of things can happen as quick and as fast as it takes you to blink.”

One person wrote on Facebook that they had been “obsessively checking TikTok” for updates about Emilie or Trigg. Another person said they had been made “literally sick” by the news.

Another Reddit user, however, Carravagiho, slammed the many people who have called for an update in the last few days. “I know people want updates and confirmation, but that’s not going to happen. Not for a while. This happened not even 72 hours ago. Emilie debunks false rumors; when everyone thought she had her second kid, she came online and said it wasn’t true. Her silence speaks volumes She hasn’t said anything for a reason, especially as its gained traction online over the past 24 hours,” they claimed.

They added: “Her priority is her family, more specifically, her SON. She doesn’t owe us an update. . . I know folks have good intentions and want to know if Trigg is okay [but] we don’t need updates on what’s going on. We aren’t family. We’re strangers on the internet. I am thinking of her and also hope he’s okay, but I don’t need to know inner details of someone’s personal tragedy.”