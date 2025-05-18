Many TikTok users have been creating videos asking their fans to “pray” for Emilie Kiser, her son and family - however there has been backlash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TikTok star Emilie Kiser’s eldest son, Trigg, was involved in an accident on Monday, (May 12), at the family home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. Officers attended the address and found Trigg unconscious. They performed CPR on him immediately.

While neither Kiser nor local authorities have publicly confirmed the identity of the child, social media users have identified the boy as Trigg, who frequently appears in his mum’s TikTok videos. One user posted a video on TikTok with the caption: “Emilie’s silence gives everyone the answer they need. What the Kiser family needs is for us to all join in prayer and lay our hands over them for Trigg’s recovery”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many TikTok users have been creating videos asking their fans to “pray” for Emilie Kiser, her son and family - however there has been backlash. (Photo: Emilie Henrichsen Kiser/Facebook) | Emilie Henrichsen Kiser/Facebook

The post received backlash with one user commenting: “No everyone needs to stop using this tragic accident for engagement. All the people who actually care for the family are praying in silence.”

Another user said: “So many what ifs. No update because they want privacy. Hoping for a good outcome”. It comes after there have been various videos uploaded to TikTok tagging Emilie and asking for “prayers” for the family. Another user posted on X saying: “People on TikTok making videos about Emilie Kiser's son trying to capitalize off this situation deserve worse than hell“.

Emilie Kiser, aged 26, is a mum-of-two and a popular social media personality known for her lifestyle content, including family vlogs which include her husband Brady, and their two children; Trigg and newborn son Teddy, who was born in late March. She has more than one million followers on Instagram and three million followers on TikTok. Her bio reads: “Just sharing my life + what makes me happy”.

Fans are posting on social media saying how they are feeling “sick” and awaiting an update. One user wrote: “I am literally sick over the Emilie Kiser situation. Is anyone else following this too? Praying so hard for her family and if it's not her son praying for the family affected”.