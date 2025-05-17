Fans have taken to social media to say they are “obsessively checking TikTok” for updates on the son of a TikTok star.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emilie Kiser’s eldest son, Trigg, was involved in an accident on Monday, (May 12), at the family home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. Officers attended the address and found Trigg unconscious. They performed CPR on him immediately.

“Chandler PD arrived on the scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy who was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR, and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival,” said the Chandler Fire Department, as reported in local press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While neither Kiser nor local authorities have publicly confirmed the identity of the child, social media users have identified the boy as Trigg, who frequently appears in his mum’s TikTok videos. Emilie Kiser, aged 26, is a mum-of-two and a popular social media personality known for her lifestyle content, including family vlogs which include her husband Brady, and their two children; Trigg and newborn son Teddy, who was born in late March. She has more than one million followers on Instagram and three million followers on TikTok. Her bio reads: “ Just sharing my life + what makes me happy”.

Fans have taken to social media to say they are “obsessively checking TikTok” for updates on the son of a TikTok star. (Photo: Emilie Henrichsen Kiser/Facebook) | Emilie Henrichsen Kiser/Facebook

Fans are posting on social media saying how they are feeling “sick” and awaiting an update. One user wrote: “I am literally sick over the Emilie Kiser situation. Is anyone else following this too? Praying so hard for her family and if it's not her son praying for the family affected”.

Another fan wrote on Facebook: “Okay but is anyone else obsessively checking TikTok for updates on Emilie Kiser's three year old?? I hate being so parasocial with influencers but I'm unwell and I need people to talk to about this and panic with.”

Many people also wrote on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Reddit, Facebook and TikTok, to say they haven’t been able to stop thinking about Emilie and Trigg. One person, who wrote on Reddit under the username Strawberry Bug, said: “I’m a pediatric nurse and from experience drowning has become my worst fear and nightmare. it can happen in a split second. Absolutely heartbroken for whoever it is.” Currently there has been no announcement or confirmation from Emilie Kiser or her family on the condition of their son.