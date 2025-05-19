Influencer Emilie Kiser had posted about her “joy” at being a mum, just a day before her eldest son Trigg was involved in a fatal drowning accident at the family home.

Trigg, was reportedly involved in an accident last Monday, (May 12), at the family home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. He was rushed to hospital later the same day in a critical condition, but died yesterday (Sunday May 18).

Just a day before the accident on May 11, which was Mother’s Day in the United States, Emilie, who has recently given birth to her second baby - a son called Teddy - posted about how much she loved being a mum.

She shared a video montage of precious moments with both of her sons, with an overlaid caption: “POV (Point Of View) the joy of being a mother”. In the caption, she wrote: “Forever grateful that I get to be a momma. Happy Mother’s Day #momssupportingmoms #momoftwo #boymom #lifestyle.”

The video included the moment that Trigg met his baby brother, who was born late March, for the first time. There was also footage of Trigg giving his mum a kiss while she cradles his sibling.

Emilie Kiser, aged 26, is a mum-of-two and a popular social media personality known for her lifestyle content, including family vlogs which include her husband Brady, and their two children; Trigg and Teddy. She has more than one million followers on Instagram and three million followers on TikTok. Her bio reads: “ Just sharing my life + what makes me happy”.

Emilie often posted about her love for her sons. In another video, posted to Instagram on March 29, the social media star wrote that she had got everything she ever wanted as she had become a mum-of-two. The video showed Trigg stroking her bump when she was pregnant with Teddy, and then Teddy sleeping on her stomach days after he was born. In the caption, she wrote: “My dreams coming true for real. I have so much love for these two.”

Emilie’s last post came the day before the accident and was a carousel of images of herself and her family looking happy. One of the photos shows Brady cuddling both his sons in bed.

Emilie also posted many videos on her TikTok page about how much she loved her boys. On Mother’s Day, she posted a “Get Ready with Me” video, where she discussed her plans for the special day as she carried out her skincare routine.

She shared that she would be continuing a family tradition that she had had since childhood and having a brunch with her family, including mum Pamela, and sisters; 31-year-old Alexa, 29-year-old Meghan and Alexa, 19-year-old Maddie.

She said: “I seriously cannot believe that this Mother’s Day I have two kids, not only two kids - two boys. If you had told me that when I was younger I would have never believed you. Being a mum is truly the most amazing thing while also simultaneously being scary, terrifying, hard, beautiful, amazing . . . literally, all the emotions in one. [I’m] just so grateful to be a mum”.

Influencer Emilie Kiser had posted about her "joy" at being a mum-of-two, the day before her eldest son Trigg, three, was involved in a fatal drowning accident. Photo by Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser. | Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser

She went on: “I feel like motherhood has truly shaped me into the woman I am today, I’m just so grateful for my boys. My kids just literally bring me the most happiness ever. Nothing can turn my day around like seeing my kids smile, having a conversation with my oldest son.

The star said that “nothing would ever top” the feeling of meeting her sons for the first time, and said she had watched back her birth videos for both Trigg and Teddy the night before which had made her “emotional”. She also shared that Trigg had made her a special Mother’s Day gift at pre-school. He had written “mum loves me because she gives me hugs and kisses” and also “mum’s favourite thing to do is go to the train park with me”.

She heartbreakingly added that she was looking forward to summer with warmer days and more pool days.

Just hours before the accident, Emilie also shared a TikTok video which showed her Monday morning as a mum-of-two. The clip was a montage of all the main things she did between 6am and almost 1pm. In the video, she shared that she was pleased Teddy had slept through the night.

At around 7am, she also showed herself tending to Trigg and Teddy as they woke, followed by the moment the boys shared a cuddle in bed with Brady. Later, Trigg sat with her in the bathroom while she brushed her teeth, and just before 8am Brady was seen brushing his hair and preparing his lunch for school.

In what is now a heart-wrenching comment, she said the morning had been “heaven” because Teddy had slept so well.

On the day of the accident, officers reportedly attended the Kiser home after receiving a distress call and found Trigg unconscious. They performed CPR on him immediately. Chandler Fire Department personnel then arrived and took over his care . They first took Trigg to Chandler Regional Hospital and he was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The little boy’s death death was confirmed by Chandler Police Department. The department told US Weekly: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.”

A report on the Maricopa County Medical Officer’s website confirms that Trigg, whose full name was Trigg Chapman Kiser, died yesterday (Sunday May 18). No other information has been given at this time and an official cause of death is yet to be released.

Details about the accident which led to his death have not yet been made public. It is also unclear whether a safety barrier or fence was in place around the pool at the time of the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.