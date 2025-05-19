Fans of social media influencer Emilie Kiser are in mourning after it has been confirmed that her three-year-old son Trigg died in a drowning accident.

Police are now investigating after Trigg, was reportedly involved in an accident last Monday, (May 12), at the family home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States.

Officers reportedly attended and found Trigg unconscious. They performed CPR on him immediately. Chandler Fire Department personnel then arrived and took over his care . They first took Trigg to Chandler Regional Hospital and he was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He has remained in a critical condition.

The little boy’s death death was confirmed by Chandler Police Department. The department told US Weekly: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.

A report on the Maricopa County Medical Officer’s website confirms that Trigg, whose full name was Trigg Chapman Kiser, died yesterday (Sunday May 18). No other information has been given at this time and an official cause of death is yet to be released.

In the last few hours, since the news of Trigg’s death broke, many of Emilie’s millions of social media fans have been taking to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X and Reddit to write about their shock and upset at the tot’s passing. In the days prior, they had been “praying” for his recovery.

Influencer Emilie Kiser and husband Brady with their late son Trigg, aged 3, who died in a drowning accident in May 2025. Photo by Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser. | Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser

One TikTok user, called Gabriela Rumlin-Green, wrote: “When 1 mommy grieves, all moms grieve with her. Having a 3.5 year old myself, this story hit differently & I’m heartbroken! Praying for the entire Kiser family. Especially mama & dada.”

Another TikTok user, Nichole Brandi, who lives close to the Kiser family, said: “I still can't believe this is real. I live just a couple miles down from her and have been praying So hard for Trigg!! When I saw his name on our local coroners site my heart sank!!! I can't even fathom what they are going through! Just gotta continue to pray and send love their way!”

Influencer Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady and her sons, three-year-old Trigg and newborn Teddy. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

On Facebook, Allison Siefker said: “I’m gonna sob even harder now, “ alongside lots of crying face emojis. “Rest in peace sweet sweet sweet boy. Prayers to the family.”

A woman called Justyna said on TikTok: “I’ll never believe this and I’ll never come to terms with it. Such a heartbreaking tragedy. My deepest condolences to Emilie, Brady, and their families. Sleep peacefully, little angel. You were a little spark that no one will ever forget.”

Emilie Kiser, aged 26, is a mum-of-two and a popular social media personality known for her lifestyle content, including family vlogs which include her husband Brady, and their two children; Trigg and newborn son Teddy, who was born in late March. She has more than one million followers on Instagram and three million followers on TikTok. Her bio reads: “ Just sharing my life + what makes me happy”.

Trigg frequently appeared in his mum’s social media videos. The family have not issue a public statement at the time of writing, on the morning of Monday May 19. Emilie’s online profiles have been uncharacteristically quiet for the last week, and she has not posted.

It’s not yet known when Trigg’s funeral will be held. Details about the accident which led to his death have not yet been made public. It is also unclear whether a safety barrier or fence was in place around the pool at the time of the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.