Tributes have been paid to ABBA’s legendary sound engineer Michael B Tretow following his death aged 80.

The family of the renowned composer and musician confirmed the sad news to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. No cause of death has been released, although Tretow was believed to have been ill with an unspecified illness.

The sound engineer is credited for his work on ABBA’s debut album, their breakthrough record Waterloo in 1974, with the lead single going on to win the Eurovision Song Contest the Same year. He continued to work with the band right through until their break-up, with other credits in the band’s glittering discography including Voulez-Vous and Super Trooper.

Members of the band have paid tribute to the man who helped created their distinctive, signature ABBA sound. Benny Andersson told Aftonbladet: "You meant more to the four of us in ABBA than anyone else. I hope and believe that you felt it through all the years that have passed since we worked (and laughed non-stop) in the studio. Our music lives on, it seems, and you are the one who made it sound timeless.”

Michael B tretow, the sound engineer for legendary pop band ABBA, has died aged 80.

Björn Ulvaeus added: "His importance to ABBA cannot be overestimated. He was a warm, generous person and a good friend. Thank you, Micke, for all the laughs!"

Anni-Frid Lyngstad also paid tribute to Tretow, saying: "You were the security in our little studio bubble with your never-ending creativity, warmth and joy and no one fit the bill as well as you! For us, you are forever part of the ABBA sound and you will never be forgotten!"

Agnetha Fältskog, whom Tretow went on to work on solo work with, added: "So glad I got to spend some time with you a few weeks ago... You were so sick, but your laughter and humor were still there... So many memories are preserved, your encouraging words during the recordings meant so much. We are sad now, a talented and unique person has left us. Sleep well Micke, you are in our hearts forever."

Fans have also paid tribute to the late musician. ONe said on X (formerly Twitter): “Michael B. Tretow RIP. ABBA Sound Engineer, huge part of ABBA's 'magic'.”

Another fan said: “Devastated to hear of the death of ABBA’s sound engineer Michael B. Tretow. He was the man who made that ABBA sound,” while another added: “If Stig Anderson is sometimes called the 5th member of ABBA, then Michael B. Tretow is the 6th.”