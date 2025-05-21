Emmy-nominated actor George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson on Cheers, has died at 76.

The family of George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson on Cheers, has confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep at home at the age of 76. In a statement per Variety, a representative for the family said: “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”

In 2024, George Wendt had reunited with some of the Cheers Cast such as Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Reha Perlman and John Ratzenberger at the Emmy awards. Kelsey Grammer who played Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1984 until 1993 before starring in his own spin-off, said in a statement to Deadline that “I believe mourning is a private matter. But I liked George a lot. He was beloved by millions.”

Ted Danson, who played bar owner Sam Malone in Cheers, said of George Wendt in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that “I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us. I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.”

As Cheers star George Wendt dies exactly 32 years after the sitcom’s finale aired, where is the cast today? Herb Scannell, President of Nickelodean, TV Land, and TNN, actor Kelsey Grammer, Sue Danaher, Executive VP of Advertising Sales for Nickelodean, Nick at Nite and TV Land, actor George Wendt, Sam Moser, Senior VP of Advertising Sales for Nickelodeon and Nick at Nite, Jim Burns, Senior Vice President of Nick at Nite programming and Creative, Issac Hayes, Actor John Ratzenberger, James Burrows, producer and creator of Cheers, and Cyma Zarghami, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Nickelodean at the Cheers Bar on stage during the Nick at Nite 2001 Upfront Presentation at Cipriani in New York City on May 14, 2001 | Getty Images

John Ratzenberger, who played Cliff Clavin in Cheers also shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter which read: “I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend George Wendt. For eleven years on Cheers, we shared a stage, a lot of laughs and a front-row seat to one of television’s most beloved friendships. George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance — the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift.”

“He was a true craftsman — humble, hilarious, and full of heart. What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved,” Ratzenberger added. “I’ll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most. My thoughts are with his wife Bernadette, their children, and everyone who loved him.”

Rhea Perlman, who played Carla Tortell, said: “George Wendt was the sweetest, kindest man I ever met. It was impossible not to like him. As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it and he loved pretending it didn’t hurt. What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say.”

Actress Melissa Joan Hart paid tribute to George on Instagram, George Wendt appeared in Sabrina the Teenage Witch with her. She said: “Heaven just got a little funnier with #GeorgeWendt. It was a thrill to work beside him on #SabrinatheTeenageWitch for a handful of episodes. I was a big #Cheers fan and knew I was among one of the best when he was on set. He was warm, professional and kind and our cast and crew were gifted with his presence every time. Rest in peace! #GodBlesstheFunnyPeople

Where is the Cheers cast today?

Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley played the role of Rebecca Howe on Cheers and joined in season six of the series. Kirstie Alley went on to appear in the hit movie Look Who’s Talking in 1989 and also starred in Drop Dead Gorgeous. Kirstie took part in Dancing with the Stars in 2011.

In December 2022, Kirstie Alley died from cancer and in a statement to People magazine, her children True and Lillie Parker said: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they said in a statement.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they continued. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Cheers star Kirstie Alley, who died in 2022, performs with Maksim Chmerkovskiy on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Military Island in Times Square on May 25, 2011 in New York City. | Getty Images

Ted Danson

Before landing the role of baseball star and the owner of Cheers, Sam Malone, Ted Danson was best known for appearing on The Doctors. After Cheers, Ted Danson went on to star in the hit movie Three Men and a Baby alongside Tom Selleck and Steve Guttenberg and also appeared in the sequel Three Men and a Little Lady.

Ted Danson also starred in Curb Your Enthusiasm and TV shows such as CSI and The Good Place. He is married to actress Mary Steenburgen.

Kelsey Grammer

Before appearing as Dr. Frasier Craine in Cheers, Kelsey Grammer had appeared in Macbeth and Othello on Broadway. When he joined Cheers, he played the love interest of Diane Chambers, played by Shelley Long.

However, later on Dr Frasier Craine married Lilith played by Bebe Neuwirth. Kelsey Grammer went on to appear in Finding Neverland and La Cage aux Folles on Broadway and appeared as Dr. Frasier Craine in a revival of the series on Paramount+

When it comes to his personal life, he married Kayte Walsh in 2011, he has seven children and has been married four times.

Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth, who won a Tony Award for Sweet Charity, played Frasier’s wife Dr. Lilith Sternin on Cheers. Bebe,who also appeared on the Paramount+ revival, has appeared in movies such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Rhea Perlman

Rhea Perlman played the part of Carla Tortelli in Cheers. She met her husband Danny DeVito on Taxi and the couple went to have three children, Lucy, Grace and Jake.

As well as appearing in Cheers, Rhea has starred in shows such as Ally McBeal and appeared in the movie Barbie.

Shelley Long

Actress Shelley Long played waitress Diane Chambers, the love interest of Ted’s character Sam. Shelley went on to appear as Carol Brady in the updated Brady Bunch movies and also appeared in Modern Family.

John Ratzenberger

Actor John Ratzenberger played mail carrier Cliff Calvin in Cheers, but before appearing in the series, had roles in movies such as Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, Ragtime and Gandhi.

John has also voiced a character in every single Pixar movie and appeared in TV series 8 Simple Rules and Legit..

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson played a bartender in Cheers in season 4 and has appeared in movies such as The People vs. Larry Flynt, Indecent Proposal with Demi Moore and The Hunger Games. When it comes to TV roles, he has starred on White House Plumbers and True Detective.

He has three daughters Deni, Zoe and Makani with wife Laura Louie who he married in 2008.