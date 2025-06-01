Ncuti Gatwa and Jodie Whitaker in his final episode of Doctor Who | BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon/PA Wire

It is one Doctor out and another one in as Ncuti Gatwa left Doctor Who saying he “loved every minute of it” and regenerated into Billie Piper in the season finale.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans were shocked at the huge surprise for the ailing BBC programme as popular Piper made her third appearance on the show - this time is the top role.

Piper, 42, first appeared in the series as the companion to the ninth Doctor in 2005, playing Rose Tyler alongside Christopher Eccleston’s Time Lord – and then again for the 10th Doctor played by David Tennant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piper appeared to replace Gatwa, who leaves Doctor Who after two seasons in the science-fiction series, as she arrived on screen with the words “Oh, hello!”.

Piper said: “It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Shortly after the finale aired, the actress shared a post on Instagram holding a rose with the caption that read: “A rose is a rose is a rose !!!”

Born in Rwanda before moving to Scotland, Gatwa’s time on the long-running science fiction programme came to an end as The Reality War episode brought this season to a close on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-part season finale saw the Doctor face the Rani in a battle to save the world after making the decision to save the life of one little girl.

As he bid farewell to companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu, he said: “I hope you’ll see me again, but not like this.”

Speaking about his decision to leave the series, Gatwa said: “You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

Billie Piper has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, with the character regenerating during the finale of science-fiction series Doctor Who. | BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon/PA Wire

“This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

The finale also saw Jodie Whittaker, the 13th doctor, make a guest appearance as Gatwa’s Doctor appeared to be travelling through alternate universes.

The credit at the end of the programme said: “Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. And introducing Billie Piper.”

Sex Education and Barbie star Gatwa has played the 15th Doctor since Scottish actor David Tennant bi-generated in 2023, after his version of the character was brought back to life as the 14th Doctor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittaker, the first woman to play the Time Lord, announced in July 2021 that she would depart after three series as the 13th Doctor.

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner, said: “What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.

“Billie once changed the whole of television, back in 2005, and now she’s done it again! It’s an honour and a hoot to welcome her back to the Tardis, but quite how and why and who is a story yet to be told. After 62 years, the Doctor’s adventures are only just beginning!”

Actress Millie Gibson, who plays Ruby Sunday – one of the companions to Gatwa’s Doctor, shared a post on Instagram with photographs of the two together adding that the actor made the character “even more special”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote: “Nothing can put into words the experience we’ve shared. I am forever grateful to have been a part of it and watched you bloom into the fabulous Doctor the world has got to know and adore.

“You have made this incredible character even more special with who you are and how good you wear clothes.

“You’re my forever friend and doctor and I’ll be here cheering you on watching you on your further successes with every new companion you meet along the way. Thank you for taking me to the stars.”

Gatwa will soon star in the West End premiere of Born With Teeth, a play that re-imagines the relationship between rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Piper left the Whoniverse, she starred in the ITV series, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and portrayed Newsnight producer Sam McAlister in Netflix’s Scoop, which tells the behind-the-scenes story of Emily Maitlis’s momentous interview with the Duke of York.