Performing an unbelievable trick while falling from the sky means that magician Harry Moulding has been crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2025.

The illusionist fell to his knees with joy as presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly declared him champion. Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec immediately after his win was announced, he said: "I can't believe what is going on, thank you everyone so, so much. I genuinely feel like everyone has been behind me, this has been the most incredible journey, thank you!"

He receives £250,000 and a spot in the Royal Variety Performance after winning the public vote. Moulding, 24, wowed the judges with his card trick act which featured a video of him skydiving out of a plane.

The Blackpool native was fast-tracked to the final after guest judge KSI hit the golden buzzer in the semi-final, which also saw him propose to his girlfriend.

The budding star received praise across the board from judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli following his act.

Alesha said: "Every time we see you, you up the level, you take it to the next level and your imagination and the way you present your act is just astonishing. You're so likeable."

The former Mis-Teeq star also predicted that Harry was in with a "good chance" of winning, and that she was "rooting" for him to take the crown.

Former West End star Amanda was in complete agreement with Alesha as she became emotional that Harry was able to represent his hometown of Blackpool with his act.

Simon was quick to point out that Harry was "so good, but so humble" and praised the magician for choosing to make things as big as possible in the final. He added: "This show, genuinely, is about finding people like you who, for whatever reason, haven't had the break they deserve. And you do deserve this break, I really think the audience are going to get behind you."

Dance group The Blackouts were this year’s runners-up after performing a light show to hits by Robbie Williams and Take That. In third place was nine-year-old gymnast Binita Chetry.

Choral group Hear Our Voice, made up of people impacted by the Post Office scandal, were the bookies’ favourites heading into the final, but finished outside the top three.

The programme, which was broadcast live from the Hammersmith Apollo after a week of five semi-finals, also saw performances from singer Stacey Leadbeatter, dance group Ping Pong Pang and guitarist Olly Pearson.

A wildcard act introduced into the live final was revealed to be singers Han & Fran, who performed an Abba medley.