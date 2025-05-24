Britain’s Got Talent is almost at the finish line, with just one last semi-final before the huge grand finale.

This series has seen singers, dancer, comedian, magicians and loads of other acts battle it out to be crowned the 2025 Britain’s Got Talent champion. Eight acts have already booked their place in the grand final, with three more spaces - a golden buzzer, a public vote winner, and a wildcard contestant - up for grabs in the final semi-final of the series.

The show has been given a shake-up for the current series, which has been in TV for longer and has feature elements such as the golden buzzer in the live semi-finals for the first time.

When is the Britain’s Got Talent final?

BGT bosses have now confirmed that the show’s grand final will take place on Saturday, May 31 at 7pm. Not only has it been confirmed when we will see it on TV, but it has also been revealed that this year’s final will be an extra special bumper episode, with a mammoth runtime of two hours and 45 minutes.

The show will feature the performances of the last 11 acts in the competition, as well as the return of guest judge KSI. The YouTuber and rapper filled in for Bruno Tonioli during some shows in the audition stages and was such a hit with viewer that he will return to the panel alongside all four judges for the final and the last semi-final of the series.

Who is in the Britain’s Got Talent final so far?

Eight acts have booked their place in the Britain’s Got Talent final so far. These acts are:

Vinnie McKee (public vote winner)

The Blackouts (golden buzzer)

Stacey Leadbeatter (public vote winner)

Olly Pearson (golden buzzer)

Ping Pong Pang (public vote winner)

Jasmine Rice (golden buzzer)

Hear Our Voices (public vote winner)

Joseph Charm (golden buzzer)

The last eight semi-finalists will battle it out for the remaining spots in the final. The contestants taking part in the last semi-final are Binita Chetry, CJ Emmons, Han & Fran, The Lazy Generation, Manho Han, Harry Moulding, Red Panda, and Jerry Pop.

Britain’s Got Talent will air its final live semi-final at 7pm on Saturday, May 24 on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player.