Britain's Got Talent bosses have broken their silence on whether child magician Teddy Magic would be appearing again on the show after he withdrew from the first semi-final.

Teddy, 8, had been scheduled to perform in the first live semi-final of the season, but hosts Ant & Dec were forced to provide an update to viewers mid-show, telling them that the young star was having issues with his act.

Viewers were originally told that Teddy would return to present his act at the end of the show. However, Ant & Dec later updated viewers again, explaining that he would no longer be performing in the show and instead will join another semi-final.

Child magician Teddy Magic will no longer take part in the 18th series of Britain's Got Talent. | Getty Images

The moment concerned viewers who shared they support for Teddy, sending messages of support on social media. One said: “I think we all just want to know. Is #TeddyMagic ok?”

Fans of Britain’s Got Talent have been waiting patiently for update from the show in when they may see Teddy return to the stage, after he impressed the judges with his magic act during the audition stages.

However, BGT bosses have now sadly confirmed that Teddy magic has withdrawn from the entire competition. A statement from the show said: "After discussions with Teddy’s parents and the production team, it has been jointly agreed that Teddy won’t perform in this year’s semi-finals, but BGT hopes to see Teddy again in a future series.”

Teddy’s parents also shared an update with fans, saying: "We want to thank everyone who has supported Teddy and cheered him on – he continues to fill our world with magic."

The penultimate semi-final took place on Sunday, May 18, when two more acts joined the final line-up. Joseph Charm and Hear Our Voices booked their place in the final, alongside Jasmine Rice, Ping Pong Pang, Olly Pearson, Stacey Leadbeatter, The Blackouts, and Vinnie McKee.

Three more acts will join the line up - including one Golden Buzzer act, the winner of the last semi-final public vote, and a wildcard contestant, who will return to the competition after their previous elimination.