Britain’s Got Talent has only a few weeks left in this series, with viewers and contestants gearing up for the upcoming grand final.

The ITV talent show returned earlier this year with acts ranging from singers, to dancer, to magicians, and even weirder performances including contortionists and novelty acts. This season has been slightly different in many ways, with the run of the show pulled out over multiple months (airing from February until May) and the introduction of the Golden Buzzer in the semi-final stages.

After a long series that has seen ups and down, including the unexpected withdrawal of acts from their live performances, the end is on the horizon for the show. Here’s when you we can expect the live grand final to take place.

When is the Britain’s Got Talent live final?

ITV has not yet officially confirmed when the grand final will take place, but if the current schedule of the semi-finals are to go by, then we can maybe expect the final to take place on Saturday, May 31.

Britain’s Got Talent typically airs its finale in June each year. However, with the earlier start date for series 18, an earlier end date may be expected.

Who is in the final of Britain’s Got Talent so far?

There have been four acts confirmed for the Britain’s Got Talent 2025 final so far. In a switch up of the format this year, the Golden Buzzer has been introduced in the semi-final, allowing the judges and hosts Ant & Dec to pick one act per semi-final to send straight through and avoid the public vote.

The four acts who have booked their place in the grand final so far are:

Vinnie McKee - singer

The Blackouts - dance group (won Amanda’s Golden Buzzer)

Stacey Leadbetter - singer

Olly Pearson - guitarist (won Simon’s Golden Buzzer)

There will be a total of 10 acts in the final, with six more contestants set to perform to secure their place in the final.