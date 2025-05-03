Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Viewers were left concerned during the first Britain’s Got Talent semi-final after child act Teddy Magic pulled out of the show at the last minute.

BGT hosts Ant & Dec were forced to pause last week’s first live semi-final, announcing to the audience and viewers at home that Teddy Magic was not ready to perform in his scheduled slot and padded for time by speaking to the judges. Ant said on the show: "Now, Teddy isn't quite ready backstage yet...so we're just going to chat to you judges.”

Judge Simon Cowell was concerned, asking if the young boy needed more time to prepare his act for the stage, adding: "It's fine, it's fine. If he's not ready, he's not ready."

Viewers were told that Teddy would perform later in the show before moving on to the next scheduled act. However, before the end of the show, Dec announced to the audience that the eight-year-old magician would no longer be performing in the first semi-final.

The moment led to concern from viewers at home. One fan said on X (formerly Twitter): “I think we all just want to know. Is #TeddyMagic ok?” Another added: “Hope Teddy Magic is okay and we see him again soon.”

Some thought that there may have been some issues with production on the first semi-final after dance troupe The Blackouts were also impacted. The group, who perform with bright neon background lights, was delayed in coming onto stage due to a technical issue with their performance, forcing Ant & Dec to fill time once again by talking to the judges. However, The Blackouts’ performance was saved at the last moment and they performed for the audience, eventually winning Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer for the evening.

ITV has since issued an update, revealing to Radio Times that Teddy was forced to back out of his semi-final performance due to last-minute issues with his act. It has been confirmed that Teddy will instead join another live semi-final.

Will Teddy Magic be in Britain’s Got Talent semi-final 2?

The line-up for BGT’s second live semi-final has been confirmed, and Teddy Magic will not be performing this weekend.

The acts taking part in their weekend’s semi-final are:

Alexandra Burgio

Cheer Re Mans

Jannick Holste

John Pierce

Lil M’s

Olly Pearson

Stacey Leadbeatter

Will Burns

This means that Teddy magic will likely perform in a semi-final later in the series. ITV have not confirmed which semi-final he will be appearing in.

Britain’s Got Talent returns with the second live semi-final of the series at 7pm on Saturday, May 3 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.