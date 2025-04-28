Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye 'get back together' says source
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alesha and her partner Azuka Ononye were thought to be splitting after 12 years after a “really rocky patch”, despite deciding to live in the same house for the sake of their children.
But now it is thought that the pair are attempting to rekindle their life together, the Sun has reported.
A source said: “They went through a really rocky patch and decided to call it a day. It had been difficult for a long time and Alesha just couldn’t see a way forward. AZ even moved out to a hotel for a while, despite the fact they were co-parenting.
“But there is still a huge amount of feeling between them. They’ve been together for 12 years and have two beautiful children. So they have decided to give it one last try. They both desperately want to be a family again and are going to do all it takes to make it work. But Alesha’s friends aren’t convinced it will last. Ultimately, none of their problems have been fixed, so it’s going to be tough.”
Alesha, 46, is currently appearing on the live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.