Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon and her partner have decided to give their relationship one last chance.

Alesha and her partner Azuka Ononye were thought to be splitting after 12 years after a “really rocky patch”, despite deciding to live in the same house for the sake of their children.

But now it is thought that the pair are attempting to rekindle their life together, the Sun has reported.

Azuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon at the the 9th Annual Global Gift Gala held at The Rosewood Hotel on November 02, 2018 in LondonAzuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon at the the 9th Annual Global Gift Gala held at The Rosewood Hotel on November 02, 2018 in London
Azuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon at the the 9th Annual Global Gift Gala held at The Rosewood Hotel on November 02, 2018 in London | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

A source said: “They went through a really rocky patch and decided to call it a day. It had been difficult for a long time and Alesha just couldn’t see a way forward. AZ even moved out to a hotel for a while, despite the fact they were co-parenting.

“But there is still a huge amount of feeling between them. They’ve been together for 12 years and have two beautiful children. So they have decided to give it one last try. They both desperately want to be a family again and are going to do all it takes to make it work. But Alesha’s friends aren’t convinced it will last. Ultimately, none of their problems have been fixed, so it’s going to be tough.”

Alesha, 46, is currently appearing on the live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

