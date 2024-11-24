Singer and talent show judge Alesha Dixon has split from her partner after almost two decades together, sources claim.

The TV and music personality has reportedly confided friends that she is separating from her partner of 18 years, Azuka Ononye. The 46-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge has confided that she and Ononye, the father of her two young daughters, are parting ways.

It comes after months of speculation that the pair were on the rocks, with hints in photographs clear for fans to see. Although the pair never married, Dixon frequently referred to Ononye, 43, as her “husband,” even publicly calling him so in 2017 during an appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC One.

The two have not been seen together in public since March, when they attended a music event in London’s Soho. More recently, Dixon has been spotted without the ring she previously wore on her wedding finger. In October, she appeared without it in a publicity image for Britain’s Got Talent.

Speaking to the Sun, a source close to Dixon said: “Alesha’s been quietly telling people close to her that she believes their relationship is over and they’re going to separate. She and Azuka have been together almost two decades but their relationship has become more like a friendship.

“They’re devoted parents to their girls, who are 11 and six, and want to focus on keeping their relationship as amicable as possible for their sake.”

On Monday, Ononye, who works as a choreographer and model, attended the Wicked premiere at London’s Royal Festival Hall with the couple’s eldest daughter, while Alesha was notably absent.