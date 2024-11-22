Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pregnant former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby was at home with her two-year-old daughter Alba when armed robbers staged a terrifying home invasion at her Sunderland home.

Jake Ankers, Crosby’s fiancé, confirmed the news on social media, telling followers on Instagram that his partner and their toddler hid upstairs while balaclava-clad robbers, who were armed with machetes, raided the £1 million home, known as ‘Crosby Manor’. In a now-deleted post, he said: “I can't believe I'm saying this but some little c***s have tried to rob my house with my two-year-old and my partner who is nearly eight months pregnant, armed with a machete.”

The businessman, who chased the four men out of the house, added: “One of them who was in the house at the top of the stairs had a red balaclava on. He is the one that had the machete. My little girl's in the house, my partner's in the house.”

From Crosby’s Instagram before the terrifying raid on their home, it was apparent that television cameras had been present earlier that day as the family filmed a new reality TV show together.

The couple, who have been together since late 2021, announced in November 2023 that they were engaged. Crosby and Ankers also revealed that they were expecting their second child together in September, with Crosby confirming that they are expecting a second girl.

The former Geordie Shore and Celebrity Big Brother star opened up about her pregnancy with The Mirror earlier this month, saying she has been struggling with “mum guilt”. She said: "The second pregnancy is just so different when you've got a tiny toddler at home."

She added: "People say that babies are hard, but I actually find that the easiest part. The hardest part is being pregnant. I'm used to being able to give 100 percent, and now I'm operating at a maximum 30 percent.

"Some people love the chilled side of pregnancy, like 'let's relax and not do anything', but I love being busy. I could not have that kind of pregnancy. I hate being pregnant, but I love being a mum."