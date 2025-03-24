Alesha Dixon and her ex-partner, Azuka Ononye, are reportedly still living together despite their breakup last year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple, who were together for 18 years, share two daughters, Azura and Anaya. They decided to part ways back in November 2024 - when their separation was also made public.

But according to tabloid reports, the Britain’s Got Talent judge and her former partner continue to live under the same roof as they adjust to life after the split. In 2017, during an appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show Christmas Special, Dixon referred to Ononye as her “lovely husband” - although neither publicly confirmed a wedding had taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Sun, a source said: “Alesha confirmed she’s split from Azuka and is navigating that as best she can. They are still living together for the sake of their family and are co-parenting.” The source added that Dixon recently took a trip to Jamaica with friends to take a break from her hectic schedule.

Alesha Dixon separated from her long-time partner Azuka Onoya in November 2024. | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Dixon previously shared that she played “hard to get for about a year” when she first met Ononye in 2006, before eventually giving in to his persistence. Friends of the pair have said that by last year, their relationship had become more like a friendship, leading to their decision to separate.

Dixon met Ononye after her brief marriage to So Solid Crew’s MC Harvey ended due to his infidelity. At the time, Ononye was a backup dancer for Mis-Teeq before later becoming her creative director.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2018, Alesha reflected how Onoye looked after her when she was recovering from foot surgery. She said: “He was sleeping on the floor because I was on the couch, I couldn't even get up the stairs. If he can carry me to the toilet then he's a keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had the foot operation and I couldn't walk and he was literally sleeping on the floor looking after me every day. I was just looking at him thinking, 'That is for better or for worse isn't it?' I looked a state.”