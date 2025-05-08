Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has taken a savage swipe at TV presenter Holly Willoughby.

The radio host was presenting her Heart Breakfast show alongside Jamie Theakston when she made a joke about Holly, who she occasionally covered for during her time on This Morning.

Jamie probed Amanda about her new Netflix show Cheat: Unfinished Business, which she hosts alongside MAFS UK expert Paul C Brunson, asking the star: "Amanda, can you tell us, are you making another series of Cheat: Unfinished Business?"

Britain's Got Talent host Amanda Holden has taken a brutal swipt at Holly Willoughby. | Getty Images

Amanda revealed that she had been made aware of media reports that the show would be returning for a second series, but that she hadn’t actually heard from bosses about the future of the show. Jamie quickly interjected, joking: "What are they suggesting? Getting Holly Willoughby?"

A stunned Amanda replied: "What? No. No, they want a proper presenter.”

The moment left Jamie stunned, warning his Heart breakfast co-star that she would “get in trouble for that”. Amanda replied: "No-one is listening."

It’s not the first time Amanda has poked fun at the former Dancing On Ice star. In 2023, she parodied Holly’s dramatic return to This Morning after the scandal surrounding Phillip Schofield forced him to step down.

Holly’s return to the show was memed online after she opened her first show back speaking directly to viewers. She said: “Right, deep breath. Firstly, are you ok? I hope so.”

Amanda then filmed a parody video for social media where she dressed similarly to Holly and told her fans: "Hello, it is Tuesday. Are you OK?"

Amanda filled in for Holly on This Morning in 2014 when she was on maternity leave. The BGT judge is said to have sparked a feud with her temporary co-presenter Phillip Schofield at the time after he allegedly blocked her from returning to present the show.

She previously revealed that she had reached out to Schofield to “met him for a coffee” and talk about the situation, but that he did not reply, adding: “I’ve moved on from it.” However, ITV denied claims that Schofield had halted Amanda’s This Morning opportunities, saying in a statement: "These reports are completely untrue. Presenters don't make decisions regarding who appears on the show."