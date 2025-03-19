Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo has hinted towards a return to TV following controversy over his alleged behaviour on set.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV star, 48, had been removed from ITV schedules after allegations of sexually inappropriate and “distressing” behaviour on the set of multiple productions over the years were made public.

Now, the former I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here champion has taken to social media to tease a return to TV screens, months after the allegations were first made. Gino posted images of him on an undisclosed set to Instagram, showing himself dresses as a car mechanic and puffing on a cigarette while he worked on a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He revealed that filming took place in Ireland, saying in the caption: “What a fantastic experience in Ireland working on a new series… I can’t wait for you guys to see it… 😎 p.s Happy St Patrick’s Day”

While the production Gino has been working on is unknown, it would mark the ex-This Morning guest chef’s return to screens following the fallout of the allegations. An ITV News investigation reported that he made sexually aggressive and intimidating comments towards female members of staff while on set of multiple productions over a period of 13 years.

One woman, named Hannah, alleged that Gino remarked that he would "like to turn me over and f*** me up the a*** against the kitchen counter” in front of a full crew at a magazine shoot in 2011. Another women alleged that he threatened a runner over an ice cream in 2019, saying: "I was present when Gino said to the runner, ‘If you don’t get me a Cornetto I will f*** your girlfriend.’”

Gino has denied all allegations, saying in a statement: "I have been told by ITN News that allegations have been made about me acting inappropriately, some dating back over ten years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me."