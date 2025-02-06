Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo has "firmly denied" allegations of inappropriate and intimidating behaviour spanning over 12 years, following an ITV News investigation.

D’Acampo, known for his work on ITV and other networks, responded to the claims, saying they were "deeply upsetting" and that he "would not do anything that (he) thought would upset or distress anyone."

Several women who worked with the This Morning resident chef have come forward and spoken with ITV News Investigation, describing their experiences as "unacceptable," "distressing," and "horrendous."

One woman, Hannah, alleged that during a 2011 magazine shoot, D’Acampo made a highly sexualised comment about her in front of the crew. She said: "I definitely saw it as some kind of power play. The very act of what he said was aggressive."

She told ITV News it made her feel "very, very, very small...I felt like Gino, in that moment, was very entitled and he felt very safe. He did not think that was an inappropriate thing to say to me."

Another woman, Natalie, claimed that during a TV production years later, D’Acampo opened the door wearing only boxer shorts, jumped onto the bed, and made an inappropriate comment referencing his genitalia.

"We had to sort of sit there facing him and he made, you know, reference to his d***, basically saying, ‘Oh, don't worry, it's only small’, and sort of flicking it."

She said she was “disgusted” by the behaviour and felt that D’Acampo “believed he was in a position of power and could say and do what he wanted."

A separate crew member recalled witnessing D’Acampo threatening a young colleague over an ice cream in 2019, saying: "I was present when Gino said to the runner, ‘If you don’t get me a Cornetto, I will f*** your girlfriend.’"**

Another individual described his off-screen behaviour as intimidating, saying his "cheeky chappy" persona "allowed him to hide in plain sight."

An email seen by ITV News, sent in December 2024, referenced a 2018 meeting where concerns about D’Acampo’s behaviour were raised with Objective Media Group. The email detailed incidents of "unacceptable and distressing" behaviour, including sexualised comments made on set.

ITV confirmed it was not made aware of these concerns at the time, saying: "We can categorically confirm that this kind of behaviour is not tolerated by ITV."

Production company Objective Media Group acknowledged that D’Acampo "was spoken to regarding his off-screen behaviour" and confirmed that "bespoke training was provided and completed."

Another production company, Betty TV, reportedly conducted an internal investigation into D’Acampo’s behaviour in 2022, though his legal team claims he was never informed of this and continued to be commissioned for new projects.

A spokesperson for ITV said it is "the responsibility of production companies to ensure the duty of care for those working on and off-screen." They said: The concerns and complaints raised in this investigation describe behaviour that is inappropriate and unacceptable. Most of them were not reported to ITV at the time. Where issues have been raised, action has been taken."

Production companies involved in D’Acampo’s shows, including MultiStory Media, Objective Media Group, Studio Ramsay, and Betty TV, have confirmed they take workplace conduct seriously and investigate allegations as necessary.

D’Acampo most recently hosted ITV’s Family Fortunes, but ITV News reports that the show is not currently scheduled for broadcast, and the network has no plans to work with him moving forward.

In response to the allegations, D’Acampo said: “I have been told by ITN news that allegations have been made about me acting inappropriately, some dating back over ten years ago.

"I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.

"Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.

"I am a father, husband and have worked with well over 1,500 people on around 80 productions in my career, which I have been so proud of. I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting."

D’Acampo recently celebrated 31 years with his wife, Jessica Stellina Morrison, by sharing a rare photo of the couple on social media. Morrison and D’Acampo met when he was 18 years old, working at Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

Morrison is of half-Italian and half-British descent. The couple moved to the UK together in 1995 and have three children.