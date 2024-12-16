TV couple Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan have told how they “nearly froze to death” after becoming stranded in their Range Rover.

The TV couple - who have been married since 2008 - had been to a Christmas party but took to social media in the hours that followed to reveal they had become stranded on the way back when their SatNav failed on Friday 13 December. The pair posted on Facebook: “How was your Friday the 13th? Let's just say ours wasn’t great…

“Okay, stop: so you know we hate thirst traps. And we loathe sympathy traps. You’re never gonna see us with our t*** out in our undercrackers. Of course we have dramas (just like other people) but we keep our stuff quiet. Normally….

“So please read this post assured that it’s here for one reason, and for one reason only: to profile - and show gratitude - to an army of people who (last night) came to our assistance in dire circumstances. So what happened? Well, we nearly froze to death. Literally.”

The former I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! contestants lost all signal and “slid into a ditch” with no option that would allow them to call for help. The post continued: “Having attended a Christmas party at Nomi (in Harcourt) with our Kabin pals Amanda and Geoff, we set off into the night to drive back to Haliburton.

“It was 10.30pm. The weather, as we left Nomi, was totally okay, otherwise we wouldn’t have left. But then - from nowhere - a storm landed. We lost phone signal about 10:45pm… and then our GPS failed, into the bargain. We were totally lost, with no going back.

“Moments later, we slid into a ditch from which there was no escape. With no phone signal, we were gubbed. We couldn’t call for help, and the temperature in our truck was collapsing.”

The interior designers tried and failed to activate the emergency SOS button on their vehicle several times. The couple added: “We switched the engine on and off intermittently - to try and stay warm - but we were worried we’d poison ourselves with carbon monoxide, even though we had cleared the exhaust. We’re normally VERY practical. And not prone to drama. But OMG, this was very scary.”

In the end, the SOS button kicked in and they signalled for help before they fell asleep, only to be awoken by volunteer firefighters and a police officer in the early hours of Saturday morning (14 December). Colin and Justin have been together as a couple since 1986, and first found fame when they hosted Million Pound Property Experiment for the BBC in 2003. They braved the jungle in 2009 when Gino D'Acampo emerged as winner of the series, and later hosted a number of programmes in Australia in Canada.