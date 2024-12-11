Former Hollyoaks actress welcomes her second child with fiancé.

Jorgie Porter has given birth to her second child with fiancé Oliver Piotrowski. The former 'Hollyoaks' actress - who announced her pregnancy seven months ago - confirmed she gave birth this week in an Instagram post on Wednesday December 11 alongside a photo of her new born baby's hand.

She wrote the caption: “She’s here …..! We are complete. Thank you to everyone at Wigan hospital. Especially @sandi_goulding who is our everything couldn’t of asked for a better day.”

The actress, 36, recently admitted her pregnancy had felt like it lasted "54 years", and it didn't make things easier being her second child.

Speaking a few weeks before giving birth, she told the Mail Online: "My belly's stretched loads bigger. I feel like I've been pregnant for 54 years!" And she was excited to grow her own "family unit" with the new arrival.

She added: "I think it's good because we don't have a lot of family, so we want to create a big family unit. I think every woman feels pressure to go back to work or might feel guilty that they want to go back to work, so it's all a bit of a minefield, but I have the best support."

Back in May, she confirmed her pregnancy in an episode of ITV Be's 'Drama Queens', revealing she and Ollie - who are already parents to a baby boy - were due to become parents again.

She told her co-stars: “So guys... guess what? I am pregnant.” Jorgie - who tragically lost her quadruplets at 14 weeks back in 2021 - also took to Instagram to share a baby scan video featuring her little boy and their dog and captioned it: "We’ve been keeping a little secret."

Who is Oliver Piotrowski?

Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowski | Anthony Devlin

Oliver is a property developer and businessman. Mail Online reported that Ollie set up his company Pinnacle when he was 24. Relying on his instinct for calculated risks, a gritty determination and the tenacity to teach himself about the worlds of business, finance and investment he has grown it to a business with a £2million annual turnover.

The couple have been dating for four years and got engaged in 2021. They also have a son Forest who was born in November 2024.

