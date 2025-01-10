Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo celebrated 31 years with his wife, Jessica Stellina Morrison, by sharing a rare photo of the couple on social media.

The celebration comes as D’Acampo faces allegations of inappropriate behavior that have reportedly led to tensions with ITV, where he is a regular fixture on shows like This Morning.

D’Acampo posted a series of affectionate photos of their anniversary getaway, writing:“31 years together and still smiling like our first date…….Happy Birthday amore mio…..”

Gino met Jessica, who is half-Italian and half-British, when he was 18 years old while working at Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella. Their relationship had a rocky start, with the pair breaking up for a year before reconciling and moving to the UK together in 1995.

Jessica has stood by Gino through various challenges, including his two-year prison sentence in the late 1990s for burglary. Gino has previously described their marriage as “traditional,” attributing its success to their limited time together.

“Jessica and I don't really spend any time together,” he told Love Sunday. “I think that's one of the reasons we've lasted for 20 years. It’s a good thing. I don’t really want to know everything my wife does, because otherwise, she will be boring to me.”

He has also shared his philosophy on balancing married life with independence: “You need to balance your married life with your ‘single life.’ There is a time where the family is together… but there has to also be a time when I do things by myself and when she does things by herself.”

While celebrating his anniversary, D’Acampo continues to face scrutiny over claims of inappropriate behaviour. Allegations have surfaced from his time as a resident chef on This Morning and Saturday Cooks between 2006 and 2011. One accuser alleges that Gino engaged in “jokingly flashing” crew members on his ITV show Emission Impossible, which led to counselling being offered to the affected staff.

The accusations came to light following separate allegations against BBC MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.

Who is Jess D’Acampo?

Jessica Stellina Morrison and Gino when Gino was 18 years old, working at Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella. Jessica, who is of half-Italian and half-British descent, has been a steadfast partner throughout Gino's career and personal challenges. They moved to the UK together in 1995 and have three children.

However, Jessica maintains a low public profile, and there is limited information available about her personal life or professional background. She occasionally appears alongside Gino in public events and on his social media, but she generally prefers to stay out of the spotlight.