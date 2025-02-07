ITV has pulled Gino D’Acampo’s television shows from its schedule following multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving the celebrity chef.

The network has also confirmed it has no plans to work with him again.

Episodes of Gino’s Italy: Secrets of the South and Family Fortunes, which D’Acampo hosts, were removed from this weekend’s programming. The travel series was due to air between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday on ITVBe, but has now been replaced by Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes. Meanwhile, Family Fortunes episodes filmed in 2023 will not be broadcast.

The decision comes amid an ITV News investigation into allegations spanning 12 years, with multiple individuals accusing D’Acampo of using sexualised and aggressive language on TV sets. His behaviour has been described as "unacceptable" and "distressing".

Father-of-three D’Acampo, 48, has “firmly denied” the accusations, calling them “deeply upsetting” and insisting they are “simply not in my nature”.

"I have been told by ITN News that allegations have been made about me acting inappropriately, some dating back over ten years ago. I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me."

He also said that he has been "repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level" throughout his career, adding: “Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately."

D’Acampo, who has been a regular face on ITV for years, insisted he takes the accusations "extremely seriously." He said:"I am a father, husband and have worked with well over 1,500 people on around 80 productions in my career, which I have been so proud of. I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way is deeply upsetting."

One of the women who reported D’Acampo’s behaviour expressed shock at his outright denial. She had initially complained about his conduct on a 2018 production and later came forward again in 2024 to ensure his alleged behaviour had not continued.

Speaking to ITV News, she said: "It took a lot of courage to stand up and be counted, firstly by complaining about Gino’s behaviour on a production in 2018, and to then follow that up in 2024 to alleviate my concerns that his behaviour continued."

She added that while she was initially reassured when the production company addressed the complaint at the time, hearing D’Acampo deny everything outright was disappointing.

"I was pleased to hear from the production company that he had been spoken to. To then hear his blanket denial was disappointing. It would be good to see that production company remind Gino of exactly what processes took place in order to jog his memory."

What are the accusations levelled against Gino D’Acampo?

The accusations against D’Acampo include multiple incidents of inappropriate behaviour, including alleged sexualised comments, intimidating actions, and misconduct on various TV productions.

One woman, Hannah, claimed that during a 2011 magazine shoot, D’Acampo made a highly sexualised remark in front of the entire crew, describing the comment as “aggressive” and a "power play."

Another woman, Natalie, alleged that while working on a TV production years later, D’Acampo answered the door wearing only boxer shorts, jumped onto a bed, and made a crude reference to his genitalia.

A separate crew member reported that in 2019, D’Acampo threatened a young colleague over an ice cream, saying: “If you don’t get me a Cornetto, I will f** your girlfriend.”*

He was heard to have made such as describing a woman as a "bitter middle aged woman who needed to get laid", saying he was "so hungry I could eat somebody's t***", and describing mozzarella as "wetter than p******."

Others described his behaviour as "intimidating" and said his “cheeky chappy” persona allowed him to act inappropriately without consequence.

An email obtained by ITV News revealed that concerns about D’Acampo’s behaviour were formally raised in 2018 to Objective Media Group, one of the production companies behind his shows. The email detailed incidents of "unacceptable and distressing behaviour", including inappropriate comments made on set.

While ITV said it was unaware of these concerns at the time, it has now cut ties with D’Acampo following the investigation. It said:"We can categorically confirm that this kind of behaviour is not tolerated by ITV."

Production companies MultiStory Media, Objective Media Group, Studio Ramsay, and Betty TV have also issued statements, confirming that they take workplace conduct seriously and investigate allegations as needed.

In 2022, Betty TV reportedly conducted an internal investigation into D’Acampo’s behaviour, but his legal team claims he was never informed of this.

D’Acampo recently celebrated 31 years with his wife, Jessica Stellina Morrison, by sharing a rare photo of the couple on social media. Morrison and D’Acampo met when he was 18 years old, working at Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

Morrison is of half-Italian and half-British descent. The couple moved to the UK together in 1995 and have three children.