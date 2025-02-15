Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Under-fire celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo allegedly kissed a footballer’s wife in front of guests at a charity gala, according to new reports.

The Daily Mail reports that the TV chef, who has had allegations of inappropriate behaviour levelled against him, astounded guests at a black-tie charity gala held at Stoke City Football Club in 2012 when he reportedly kissed the wife of a “very well known former international footballer” on the lips. The newspaper said that the identity of the woman in question had been protected to respect her privacy.

An eyewitness to the incident said that Gino’s alleged behaviour had prompted gasps and bemused laughter from the audience who watched the scene unfold. They said: “As Gino was introduced to the stage, he walked through the audience directly to the table where the footballer and his wife were seated. He then very suddenly grabbed her by the face, and kissed her on the lips.”

The witness then claimed that the former This Morning star told the audience: “You know why I did that, ladies and gentlemen? Because I f**king can,” before allegedly turning to the well-known footballer and saying: “You want to f**king kill me right now, don't you?”

Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo is alleged to have kissed the wife of a famous footballer in front of an audience of people at a black-tie charity event in 2012. | Getty Images

The witness added: “She appeared visibly shocked, and her husband looked really stunned too and not exactly pleased. But it was so public I think they both felt they had no choice but to let it go.”

A second witness told the newspaper that the audience “audience seemed to mostly laugh as they didn't know how else to react”, adding: “Looking back from the perspective of 2025 it's hard to believe he really did that.”

D’Acampo has found himself in hot water after ITV News published an investigation into allegations of inappropriate and intimidating behaviour earlier this month. Several woman came forward to speak about their alleged experiences with the TV chef, with some describing their interactions as “distressing”, “unacceptable” and “horrendous”.

One woman, identified as ‘Hannah’, claimed that D’Acampo had made a “high sexulised” comment towards her in front of the crew during a 2011 photo shoot with the star. Another woman, identified as ‘Natalie’, claimed that he opened the door wearing only his boxer short while on set of another TV production, and jumped onto the bed before making an inappropriate comment about his genitalia.

Other alleged incidents included D’Acampo reportedly threatening a young runner on set, saying to the colleague: “If you don’t get me a Cornetto, I will f*** your girlfriend.’". The ITV star was described as intimidating, with one person saying that his “cheeky chappy” persona had allowed him to “hide in plain sight”.

D’Acampo has strongly denied all claims levelled against him. He said in a statement: “I have been told by ITN news that allegations have been made about me acting inappropriately, some dating back over ten years ago.

"I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied. I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.

"Not only have these allegations never been raised with me before, I have been repeatedly supported by executives at the highest level and was commissioned on prime-time programmes during the period in which it is now suggested I was acting inappropriately.

"I am a father, husband and have worked with well over 1,500 people on around 80 productions in my career, which I have been so proud of. I take such matters extremely seriously and the suggestion that I have acted in an improper way against is deeply upsetting."