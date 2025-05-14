Britain’s Got Talent viewers are being warned of a major schedule shake-up that will see the upcoming live semi-final moved from its usual Saturday night slot.

The hit ITV talent show is currently airing its 18th series with the competition now in its semi-final stages. Millions of viewers have been tuning in each week to find out which acts have booked their slot in the show’s grand final, which is expected to take place later this month.

However, loyal viewers have been warned that they will not be able to tune into this week’s semi-final on Saturday, May 17 as ITV confirmed that the show has been moved in a major schedule shake-up.

Bosses have seemingly made the decision to move the show to avoid going up against the live grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. The annual competition will air at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 17.

However, while BGT has been moved from its usual slot, ITV will carry coverage of the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City earlier in the day. With kick-off at 4.30pm, there is a possibility of this match running over by going into extra time and penalties, beyond its scheduled programme end time of 7.15pm.

As a result, ITV may also be trying to avoid any major disruption to its live BGT semi-final, which normally airs at 7pm on Saturdays. Instead, the fourth Britain’s Got Talent semi-final of the series will air live on Sunday, May 18 at 7pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

At least eight more acts will perform in the upcoming episode, hoping to book their place in the grand final of the show. They would join the six contestants who have already gone through to the final. These acts are Vinnie McKee, The Blackout, Stacey Leadbeatter, Olly Pearson, Ping Pong Pang, and Jasmine Rice.

Viewers are still waiting on Teddy Magic performing after the eight-year-old magician pulled out of performing during the first live semi-final of the series. ITV said that he withdrew from performing after last-minute issues with his act.

Host Ant & Dec told viewers that Teddy would be returning in a later semi-final to present his act, however it has not yet been confirmed when the magician will be performing.