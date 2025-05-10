Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Questions are remaining open over Britain’s Got Talent act Teddy Magic after he pulled out of performing in the first live semi-final.

The child magician, 8, shocked viewers when we withdrew from the first live semi-final, which aired on April 26. Hosts Ant & Dec were forced to pad for time during the first live episode of the series after the act was unexpectedly not ready during the first semi-final.

Teddy was initially set to perform later in the show after viewers were told that his act wasn’t ready to perform yet. Judge Simon Cowell was seen telling Ant & Dec: "It's fine, it's fine. If he's not ready, he's not ready."

ITV has issued an update about Britain's Got Talent magician Teddy Magic after he pulled out of the first semi-final of the series. | ITV/Thames

However, before the end of the episode, fans were informed that Teddy would not be performing that evening, and instead would be performing in another semi-final. Viewers were left concerned about the young boy, but ITV said in an update that the reason for his withdrawal was due to last-minute issues with his act.

BGT fans were hoping that Teddy would be performing in last week’s semi-final but the magician remained missing from the line-up.

Is Teddy Magic performing in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final this weekend?

In an update to viewers, ITV confirmed that Teddy Magic will not be performing in semi-final 3. The contestants taking part in the third semi-final include:

Albert Amores

Bao Cuong

Electric Umbrella

Harry & Lewis

Jasmine Rice

Mickey Callisto

Ping Pong Pang

RuMac

Golden Buzzer act Electric Umbrella are set to perform on Saturday, after earning their spot in the final from Simon’s bonus Golden Buzzer during the audition stages.

The winner of the semi-final golden buzzer and the public vote in semi-final 3 will join the contestants who have so far been confirmed as finalists. The finalists who have been confirmed so far are Vinnie McKee, The Blackouts, Stacey Leadbeatter, and Olly Pearson.

The third semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent 2025 will air live at 7pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player on Saturday, May 10.