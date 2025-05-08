Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Britain’s Got Talent finalist who was accused of raping two women has been cleared of all charges.

Andrew Johnston, 30, appeared on the ITV talent show in 2008 as a singer, had been charged with raping and sexually assaulting one woman and raping another woman. However, the singer told the court at Southwark Crown Court that the women had told “a pack of lies”, adding that he “never sung a note” since the allegations were made.

Johnston, of Carlisle, Cumbria, was alleged to have engaged in consensual sexual activity with one women years after he shot to fame by reaching the final of Britain’s Got Talent, but removed his condom without the woman’s consent and allegedly refused to stop the sexual contact after she “repeatedly told Mr Johnston to stop”. The other alleged victim told police that during a consensual encounter, Johnstone began to strangle her without her consent before removing his condom without her consent and carrying on with the sexual activity.

Andrew Johnston, who appeared as a finalist in the 2008 series of Britain's Got Talent, has been cleared of the rape of two women. | Lucy North/PA Wire

The singer told the court that he believed his lovemaking to be “fast, energetic” and “maybe a bit passionate”. However, he denied ever getting aggressive during sexual encounters and maintained that he never removed condoms without consent. He added that all sexual encounters were always consensual.

He was cleared of all charged by a jury of nine women and three men. He sobbed with his head in his hands as the verdicts were read out in court.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Johnston said: “I’m just glad it’s over, it’s been super stressful. It’s been five years of this, people doubting me, and I’ve not been able to say anything for five years, so I’ve only just been able to get my say and, thankfully, the right decision has been made, but I just want to go home now and see my dog.”

When asked what his next plans were, he added: “Get my life back. Slowly be rebuilding my life, because I’ve lost everything over this last five years.”

Johnston placed third in the second series of Britain’s Got Talent, during which he performed as a choir boy. Following his appearance on the show, Johnston went on to sign a record contract with Simon Cowell’s record company Syco Music.

He went on to release an album that went to number four in the UK charts and went on tour with fellow Britain’s Got Talent stars. Johnston then went on to study for a music degree at Royal Northern College of Music. In 2017, he began working as a full-time roofer.