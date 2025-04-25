Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Laurence Fox has pleaded not guilty after being accused of sharing a compromising image of broadcaster Narinder Kaur on social media.

The 46-year-old actor-turned-politician appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday dressed in grey jeans and a light blue shirt, where he confirmed his identity and denied both charges under Sexual Offences Act 2003. Fox is alleged to have posted a compromising image of Kaur on X (formerly Twitter) in April 2024.

The first charge accuses Fox of “sharing a photograph or film of a person in an intimate state intending to cause alarm, distress or humiliation.” The second alleges he “sent a photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm, distress or humiliation.”

Section 66A, introduced in 2023, makes it a criminal offence to share a sexual image of someone without their consent, with the intention of causing harm or humiliation. It includes offences like cyber flashing.

A separate law passed in 2019 also made upskirting, meaning taking photos under someone’s clothing without consent, which is a specific criminal offence. If convicted, offenders can face up to two years in prison and be placed on the sex offenders register.

Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Fox elected for a jury trial and will next appear at Woolwich Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on May 23.

The image at the centre of the case reportedly shows Kaur, 52, who appears regularly on Good Morning Britain and Talk TV, and has previously featured on GB News. The photo, said to have been taken in 2009 without her consent, was described by Kaur as “unimaginably mortifying”, leaving her feeling “violated, humiliated and degraded.”

Kaur rose to fame in 2001 on the second series of Big Brother, becoming the show’s first British Indian contestant. She has since built a media career and is known for her outspoken views on social and political issues.

Fox, from Peldon in Essex, has faced controversy in the past. He was dismissed from GB News in October 2023 following an on-air tirade against journalist Ava Evans. He previously starred as DS James Hathaway in ITV’s detective series Lewis.