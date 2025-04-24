Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Laurence Fox is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday (April 25) after being charged with a sexual offence relating to the alleged sharing of an intimate image of television presenter Narinder Kaur on social media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old actor and political activist is accused of reposting an “upskirting” image of Kaur on his X (formerly Twitter) account in April 2024. The image, reportedly taken without her knowledge or consent in 2009, resurfaced in a now-deleted post that led to an 11-month police investigation.

According to the Metropolitan Police: “Laurence Fox, 46, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 24 charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. The charge relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charge falls under newly introduced legislation which criminalises the intentional sharing of sexual images without consent, known as “cyber flashing.” If convicted, Fox could face up to two years in prison and be placed on the sex offenders register.

Kaur, 52, who currently appears on Good Morning Britain, Talk TV, and Jeremy Vine on 5, described the experience as “unimaginably mortifying”, adding that it made her feel “violated, humiliated and degraded.”

Television presenter Narinder Kaur. | Getty

In a follow-up social media post, Fox said he “would like to apologise” to Kaur but added, “it’s not my fault” the image existed in the first place.

Who is Narinder Kaur?

Kaur rose to fame in 2001 as a contestant on the second series of Big Brother, where she made history as the show's first British Indian housemate. Formerly a medical rep from Leicester, she finished ninth in the competition and later returned to the franchise for Big Brother Panto in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Kaur has built a media career as a commentator and presenter, known for her outspoken views on parenting, politics, and the Royal Family. She has also worked as a matchmaker for South Asian singletons and authored Big Brother – The Inside Story in 2007.

Now a regular face on British daytime television, Kaur lives in Leicester with her husband Jatinder Singh and their two children.