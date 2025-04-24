Laurence Fox to appear in court over 'upskirting' photo of TV presenter Narinder Kaur, is she married and whether she has children
The 46-year-old actor and political activist is accused of reposting an “upskirting” image of Kaur on his X (formerly Twitter) account in April 2024. The image, reportedly taken without her knowledge or consent in 2009, resurfaced in a now-deleted post that led to an 11-month police investigation.
According to the Metropolitan Police: “Laurence Fox, 46, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 24 charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. The charge relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024.”
The charge falls under newly introduced legislation which criminalises the intentional sharing of sexual images without consent, known as “cyber flashing.” If convicted, Fox could face up to two years in prison and be placed on the sex offenders register.
Kaur, 52, who currently appears on Good Morning Britain, Talk TV, and Jeremy Vine on 5, described the experience as “unimaginably mortifying”, adding that it made her feel “violated, humiliated and degraded.”
In a follow-up social media post, Fox said he “would like to apologise” to Kaur but added, “it’s not my fault” the image existed in the first place.
Who is Narinder Kaur?
Kaur rose to fame in 2001 as a contestant on the second series of Big Brother, where she made history as the show's first British Indian housemate. Formerly a medical rep from Leicester, she finished ninth in the competition and later returned to the franchise for Big Brother Panto in 2004.
Since then, Kaur has built a media career as a commentator and presenter, known for her outspoken views on parenting, politics, and the Royal Family. She has also worked as a matchmaker for South Asian singletons and authored Big Brother – The Inside Story in 2007.
Now a regular face on British daytime television, Kaur lives in Leicester with her husband Jatinder Singh and their two children.