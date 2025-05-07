Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood actor Michael Pitt has arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend and attacking her physically in series of incident.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor, who starred in the HBO drama Boardwalk Empire, was arrested on Friday, May 2 after he allegedly attacked his then-girlfriend at his Bushwick home. The incidents in question are said to have taken place between April 2020 and August 2021.

Pitt, 44, is accused of fondling his then girlfriend forcibly, before months later sexually assaulting her for a second time. He is also accused of striking her with a wooden plank during another incident, and also attacking the alleged victim with a cement block at another point in time. He is also accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend during an incident in August 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Michael Pitt has been arrested and charged after being accused of allegedly sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend and assaulting her physically during a series of domestic incidents. | AFP via Getty Images

The actor, who also appeared in films such as Ghost In The Shell, Funny Games and Seven Psychopaths, was was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, third-degree criminal sex act, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree attempted assault, and second-degree strangulation.

Pitt pleaded not guilty to the charges. Judge Joanne Quinones set his bail at $100,000, which the actor posted after the hearing. Speaking after his arraignment hearing, Pitt’s lawyer Cary London told the New York Post: “Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual. We look forward to proving his innocence through the evidence and not through the media.”

Pitt is no stranger to dealing with the law, after he was arrested in July 2022 and charged with assault and petty larceny. He was accused of hitting another man and stealing his mobile phone.

In September of the same year, the actor was reportedly hospitalised after being deemed “emotionally disturbed” after he was accused of throwing items at people from a rooftop.

In relation to his newest charges, Pitt is due back in court on June 17.