A star of the Channel 4 property renovation show George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces has been accused of rape and sexual assault.

James Catling appeared on the hit series in April 2025, where he showed off the work his Airstream caravan refurbishment company does. The Sun has now reported that Catling appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday afternoon (April 29) charged with one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Catling had been charged last month in connection with an alleged incident at a pub in Great Tew, Oxton in September 2022. The 32-year-old is alleged to have attacked a woman inside the establishment and was arrested the next day and released under investigation.

The Sun reported that Catling was told in court by Dr Andrew Rushbrook JP: “You’ve heard what’s been said today. We have to send this to the crown court, where all four offences you have been charged with will be dealt with together.”

James Catling, who appeared on the Channel 4 show George Clarke's Amazing Spaces last month, has been accused of rape and sexual assault. | Channel 4

He has been released on bail under the condition that he does not contact the alleged victim. Catling is scheduled to appear again at Oxford Crown Court next month.

He appeared on episode four, series 13 of George Clarke's Amazing Spaces, which aired on Channel 4 on April 15. It is unknown when the episode was filmed, with no suggestion of wrongdoing on Channel 4’s part.

Catling was seen showcasing a renovation of an Airstream campervan on the show, which cost almost £40,000. Presenter George Clarke told Catling that his renovation made the vehicle look “brand new” and compared the interior to that of a “luxury private jet”.

The broadcaster has since removed the episode from its online streaming service. Clips of Catling’s episode have also been removed from Channel 4’s social media and YouTube channels.