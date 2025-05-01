Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just weeks after I called for a A MAFS Australia All Stars version, it’s apparently in the works - and a cast member has leaked.

About four weeks ago I wrote that I’d love to see a Married at First Sight All Stars spin-off show - and the producers might have read what I had to say as it seems it’s actually going to be happening.

This spin-off would be similar to what ITV launched for past Love Island contestants in January 2024 which gave them a second chance at finding love after they failed to find it on the show the first time round. Now, admittedly, it seems producers are only planning to bring back past MAFS Australia participants, instead of the multi-location season I suggested which would bring together past cast members from Aus, UK, US and New Zealand so I can’t exactly take full credit for the idea coming to fruition. Although I did acknowledge that maybe sticking to location-exclusive All Stars spin-offs may be easier logistically so perhaps I can take the smallest amount of credit.

The news was first reported by Australian publication PEDESTRIAN.TV which said Channel Nine is already in the process of getting the spin-off ready. Insiders have called it a “potential MAFS All Stars.” The unnamed source claimed “phone calls started last week” and producers already know exactly who they’re interested in - and exactly who they’re not. Filming for the mega MAFS reunion show of fan’s dreams will apparently start in the summer. That means we could see it on our screens next year. Here’s hoping.

Another source told PEDESTRIAN.TV: ““They want to bring back the humour. Finally, less toxicity and more tea.” The same source claimed producers have been making casting calls in recent days, to see who is available and who is willing to give MAFS another go. The publication said they want “more PG-friendly drama, a bit of cheeky flirting and maybe, just maybe a second shot at love for some of the OGs who deserved better.”

One person apparently in talks to return is Cheryl Maitland, who appeared on season four and was the breakout star of her season because she was paired with two grooms; Jonathan Troughton and Andrew "Jonesy" Jones. Needless to say, she was known for bringing plenty of drama. The insider also said producers want to avoid cast members who “just want Instagram followers” or “went rogue” after their first time on the show.

A MAFS Australia All Stars version is apparently in the works and a cast member has leaked. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

There’s so many contestants from seasons past who didn’t get the love they entered the experiment for the first time around and so I’d love to see them in the line-up. To name just a few . . .

Katie Johnstone (season 12)

Lucinda Light (season 11)

Bronte Harrison (season 10)

Sandy Jawanda (season 10)

Lyndall Grace (season 10)

Janelle Han (season 10)

Jesse Burford (season 10)

Caitlin McConville (season 10)

Holly Greenstein (season 9)

Brent Vitielloto (season 9)

Dion Giannarelli (season 9)

Ella Ding (season 9)

Apparently, the show is going to be about tapping into the nostalgia of MAFS’ glory days as fans celebrate a decade of the much loved dating show. So far, it’s all just rumours about the supposed MAFS Australia All Stars show, but I’m really hoping we get an official announcement from Channel Nine very soon.

The current season of MAFS Australia will finish airing in the UK in the coming days, sadly, so an announcement about this would be just what mega MAFS fan like myself need to being some much needed joy to help us come to terms with the end of season 12.

Married at First Sight Australia seasons 1 to 12 are available to watch now in Australia and the UK on catch-up services.