Married At First Sight star Awhina Rutene claims her on-screen husband Adrian Araouzou cheated on her during their time on the experiment by leaving her alone in their shared apartment while he went to sleep with another woman.

The bride made the bombshell claim about her TV husband on Abbie Chatfield's It's A Lot podcast - but he has denied the allegation.

On the podcast, hosted by former The Bachelor star Chatfield, Awhina claimed: “Adrian did in fact hook up with someone and had sex with someone [during filming].” She went on to say that Adrian supposedly he even told the woman, who has not been named, not be concerned as she wouldn’t tell anyone “because she's a good church girl”.

She went on: “I had to call him out during filming. If this is the case, not only was his behaviour and the experiment disgusting, but the one thing that I just expected like the bare barest of minimum is don't cheat on me, it's that simple.”

Adrian spoke to Daily Mail Australia to refute the allegation made by his former partner. When asked if he had left the apartment he shared with Awhina to spend time with another female, he said: “Absolutely not. As if I would need to go have sex with someone in that space of filming.”

Explaining where he was, he said: “I was out for a mates birthday and went past mine to grab a few things then went back to the apartment.” He said he had invited his TV wife to join him but she decided to spend time with fellow bride Beth Kelly instead.

Awhina and Adrian on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Meanwhile, Awhina told the same publication earlier this month that she was no longer speaking to Adrian after their rocky up/down on/off relationship. She described Adrian as “toxic”, “selfish” and “emotionally abusive” during their time on the hit Channel Nine dating show. She said: “Cutting off someone toxic will do wonders for your soul. Toxic is the best way to describe Adrian.”

She went on to say she was drawn to Adrian on their wedding day. “When I met him, I thought he was attractive,” she said. “I had asked for someone assertive and dominant – someone who could take the lead. I really wanted to lean into my feminine era.”

But, things quickly soured between them. “Behind the scenes, Adrian's affection was very conditional. If I said I was hurt, he took it as an attack – then he'd attack my character. I was always left defending myself against his behaviour,” she said.

Living with Adrian became a daily emotional battle, she went on. “I'm very affectionate. I show up for my partner with love, physical touch, compliments . . . and I never got that back. It felt like I was alone in that apartment.”

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple Awhina Rutene and Adrian Araouzou. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Awhina described Adrian's behaviour as selfish and emotionally manipulative. “There was a lot of emotional abuse. He told me what I could and couldn't say. There was hostility. I felt alone,” she further explained. “There were moments of kindness – but they only came after he'd done something wrong. It felt performative. And I kept giving him lifelines.”

The TV star did say that the couple did have high points in their relationship - and not all of them were shown in the final edit of the show - but insists the low moments were real and deeply damaging. “It wasn't all bad. We had some real highs. But the lows were so low. And unfortunately, what aired didn't show any of the good. So people didn't understand why I stayed,' she said. She added: “I didn't go on Married At First Sight to vilify my partner. I just wanted love.”

After filming ended, Awhina says she tried to remain kind and supportive, keeping communication open because she felt sorry for Adrian - but she alleges that kindness was met with hostility. “He'd thank me for supporting him one day – then attack me the next. I finally realised he's not a child. He's a grown man choosing this behaviour - so I blocked him.

“He kept trying to come back – added me on Snapchat and TikTok. I was drowning next to him every time I helped him. I'm done rewarding poor behaviour because I feel sorry for someone.”

Adrian and Awhina were one of the most controversial couples from MAFS Australia season 12. The pair had a very tumultuous relationship as he struggled to accept she was a mum and she didn’t feel like he listened to her or took her feelings in to account. Later on, Adrian was then accused of showing controlling behaviour towards his wife when he told her what to say ahead of a commitment ceremony.

The pair, who are both twins, kept coming back to each other no matter what issues they faced. But, at the Final Vows ceremony viewers were still shocked by what happened between the topsy turvy couple. They initially mutually decided to end their relationship for good during the episode. But, after they’d each read their vows they seemingly couldn’t move away from each other and instead continued to look at each other longingly. They then decided to “see where it goes” between them instead.

But, they soon split up in the real world. Adrian gave an interview to Yahoo Australia at the beginning of this month where he explained the reason for the break-up. “In that bubble it’s all well and good and you forget what it’s like in the real world until you go back home and then you get back to your normal life and think ‘wait, does this person actually slot in and am I willing to give this person the time and effort?’ and then you become realistic again - and that’s what we’ve done.”

