A Married At First Sight Australia groom has been rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack.

Tony Mojanovski, aged 53, who appeared on this year’s season 12 of the hit Channel Nine dating show, was admitted to hospital on Thursday morning, (April 24), after experiencing ongoing chest pains he could no longer ignore.

Tony underwent emergency surgery later the same day, after doctors performed a coronary artery bypass graft to treat the blockage and save his life.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia from his hospital bed, Tony said he was now in a stable condition and feeling much better. He told the publication: “During the week I wasn't feeling well. It has been happening for a long time - I was just feeling not right, like something was on my chest every now and then, giving me heartburn and stuff like that.”

He went on to say that the persistent symptoms eventually became too much for him to ignore, and he sought out medical attention. He added that it was “lucky” he went to the doctors. “I felt a bit off too. That's why I thought, you know what, I'm going to take it easy this week because it was just too much,” he said.

Reflecting on the health scare, Tony said it was “pretty scary” - and said it could have come about because there may be a family link to heart issues. “My mum passed away from an aneurysm,' he explained, adding that smoking, stress and partying may have also contributed to his issues. “I was smoking, the cigarettes, the stress, being on the boat, partying - just too many things. It caught up with me mate.”

Married at First Sight groom Tony Mojanovski has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack - and has been visited by fellow groom Ryan Donnelly. Photo by Instagram/@ryp_society. | Instagram/@ryp_society

Tony said he will now slow down and start prioritising his health moving forward. “I just need some time without the partying,” he added.

Despite undergoing major surgery, Tony appeared in good spirits when his MAFS co-star Ryan Donnelly paid him a surprise visit in the hospital. Ryan took to his Instagram to share a photo of him next to Tony's hospital bed, with the pair laughing and clutching each other's hands.

Referring to Tony’s catchphrase on the show, Ryan captioned the post: “Tony Time had a brief intermission dropped by to see my best mate and he was literally on the phone with Adrian [Araouzou, another MAFS season 12 groom]. Can't keep a good Macedonian man down, he'll be back to his best in no time!”

Tony was paired with DJ and wedding MC Morena Farina, aged 57, during his time on the show. But, their marriage crumbled after she didn’t appreciate him returning to his home for “Tony time”, leaving her alone in their shared apartment.