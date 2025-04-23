Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Married at First Sight Australia groom Ryan Donnelly has spoken outside court about the reasons for taking a restraining order out against his estranged TV wife Jacqui Burfoot, claiming she is trying to “destroy his life”.

The reality star’s action comes after the pair, who were matched on season 12 of the hit dating show, made a series of serious allegations against each other.

First Jacqui said she had reported Ryan to the police for revenge porn, writing on her Instagram Stories two weeks ago: “FYI, I filed a police report against Ryan yesterday after sensitive, private, sexual content revenge he has resorted to. He is deleting all comments of people concerned of this nature but it’s a police matter now.”

Jacqui was then reportedly given an apprehended violence order (AVO) that aims to protect her against her estranged on-screen husband. At the time, Jacqui made an argument to a magistrate that Ryan’s behaviour on social media had escalated to a point where intervention was needed. The restraining order she has prevents Ryan from making any further comment about his on-screen wife publicly on any platform, according to Daily Mail.

Ryan then then took out his own AVO, which was mentioned in Campbelltown Courthouse earlier today, (Wednesday April 23). But a decision wasn’t made on his application as Jacqui did not attend the court.

The ex-reality TV star told reporters outside the court, along with his representative Shirin Razi from Azadi Lawyers, that he suffered “a lot of harm” and received menacing messages as a result of “malicious” claims Burfoot made about him online. “An individual has tried to destroy my life, my potential for career options, collaborations... with false allegations, so men can be victims as well,” he said outside the courthouse, adding that he “was very afraid” at one point.

He went on: “I've had a lot of suffering, a lot of harm, as a result of these claims online. There is no foundation for it. It's vicious, malicious. . . justice should be served. It doesn't matter if it's man or woman, people shouldn't be able to get away with lies. . . I take this matter very seriously.”

Ryan also hopes to gain a restraining order against his TV wife which would in turn stop her from publishing anything about him or his friends on social media for two years. It would also stop her from assaulting, threatening, stalking, or intimidating Ryan or damaging anything he owns - including harming his dog Freya. If the AVO was granted, Jacqui would be banned from approaching him or trying to contact Ryan, except through her lawyer.

Jacqui, who is now engaged to fellow MAFS groom Clint Rice, was required to appear in court on today but instead sent an email opposing the restraining order. Magistrate Shane McAnulty told the court he was unwilling to grant the order in her absence and asked the parties to prepare submissions before the matter returns to court on Tuesday June 24.

Outside the courthouse, Ryan also said he wanted to move on with his life but he wanted “to make sure I'm protected”. The TV husband refused to comment on whether he would stop posting about Jacqui or withdraw from social media completely, adding that MAFS is a show that can do “wonderful things for people”.

In court documents seen by The Daily Telegraph, Ryan claimed he had received “horrible messages” from followers as a result of claims Jacqui has made about him online.

“[Ryan] states the defendant has publicly accused him of domestic violence, sexual harassment, that he is a danger to women and that she is doing a 'public service to Australia',' the documents read. Due to [Jacqui's] followers online, which (exceeds) 100,000 people . . . Ryan is truly scared of what may happen next, as he has received numerous horrible messages directly from people who have viewed her content.

“Ryan is taking this seriously, he's engaged a lawyer to represent him in these proceedings,' legal representative Ms Razi told the publication. “All he wants is for her to leave him alone and stop the online slander.”

During her earlier court appearance where she was granted a restraining order against Ryan, Jacqui was reportedly warned proceedings could stop MAFS from going ahead, but Jacqui replied she was “happy for the show to go ahead”. The TV bride was also advised against using social media herself, but was not the subject of an order.

It was further said in court that both Jacqui and Ryan had been posting online about each other whilst the show has been airing, something which participants are banned from doing under their contract. However, it was claimed Jacqui had been harmed by what Ryan had posted. Jacqui also alleged that Ryan’s comments affected her ability to work as a lawyer.

Channel Nine has also not responded to any of the claims made by Jacqui and Ryan.