Married At First Sight star Erica Roberts says her friendship with The Traitors' Meryl Williams is over - weeks after pair united in her feud against fellow MAFS bride - and now fans are demanding their money back for their podcast.

MAFS UK bride Erica, who appeared on the hit Channel 4 dating show last year and Meryl, who found fame on The Traitors UK in 2022, were best friends - seemingly up until very recently.

MAFS UK bride Erica, who appeared on the hit Channel 4 dating show last year and Meryl, who found fame on The Traitors UK in 2022, were best friends - seemingly up until very recently. The pair co-hosted their You and Me podcast together - but the podcast has been brought to an abrupt end after their friendship also came to a sudden end.

When they launched their podcast last year the pair said it would give fans an insight into their "one of a kind" friendship and their "wonderful lives together." Since then, they had shared many photos and videos of them enjoying their time together - they even united in Erica’s feud with fellow MAFS bride Sacha Jones last month - but now it’s all over and it appears they are feuding themselves.

When asked by a fan on TikTok why there hadn’t been a new episode of the podcast, she said: “I’m going to address this, purely for the sake of the podcast. There's a lot that's happened, there's a lot that's gone on.

"I don't want to speak bad on anyone so I'm not going to go into that. But I just want to let you guys know that there is currently no longer a podcast. I'm sorry that we haven't addressed it sooner. I don't think either of us know how to navigate the situations."

The reality star continued: "On behalf of me, I'm so sorry that it's taking this long. We were both kind of unsure about what as happening and if there was still going to be a podcast but now we're pretty definitely sure that there isn't going to be a podcast anymore. If there's no friendship, there's no podcast."

Married At First Sight star Erica Roberts (left) and The Traitors' Meryl Williams (right) have brought their You and Me podcast to an abrupt end - supposedly after falling out. Photo by TikTok/You and Me podcast. | TikTok/You and Me podcast

The fan also pointed out that people who subscribed to a Patreon page for the You and Me podcast had paid for access to exclusive content that was not accessible via the free version of the podcast.

Responding to that, Erica alleged that she had no access to the paid subscription site - and said that was handled by Meryl. She said: "I understand people were paying for extra content as well that was on Patreon. I don't actually deal with that, all the Patreon and stuff was Meryl, she was dealing with that. So maybe give her a message and see if she can help because I don't have any of the details to log into that, I genuinely know nothing about it. She has all of that."

The TV bride went on to explain that she was "gutted" by the breakdown of their friendship which she had "cherished" - but didn’t give any details about exactly what had happened between them. "I'm not going to speak on behalf of her, I'm just speaking on behalf of me. I loved the podcast, I loved doing it with Meryl. I loved our friendship and I truly did cherish that. Unfortunately, like I said, a lot has happened and things just haven't worked out and she's moving to London and I truly wish her the best, she will smash it down there,” she said.

She went on: “But yeah I'm sorry we haven't addressed it sooner, we both kind of didn't know what was going on. And i just want to say thank you so much for all your love and support over the last couple of months. I've absolutely loved doing the podcast, it honestly brought me so much happiness, so much joy. And I'm gutted to be honest that that is it.

"But I hope that you guys can understand. I don't really know what to say to be honest, but I hope that sort of clears things up for you guys and honestly I can't even believe I'm making this video, because I never thought this would happen. But yeah, thank you for being so understanding."

Another fan said that Erica and Meryl should put out a statement to inform subscribers on how to get refunds, Erica said: "That's fair and we will once we have figured that out please be patient this has been a lot and a big shock."

Meryl has not yet commented publicly on the situation - either with Erica or regarding the podcast refunds. The TikTok page for the You and Me podcast is still live, but the last update was from mid-March.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Erica has shared a cryptic inspirational quote with no context. It reads: “Surround yourself with women who: clap when you win, make you feel good, value your connection, mention your name in a room full of opportunities.”