Another Married At First Sight groom has joined the Love Triangle Australia season 3 cast - but he storms out before his time on the show really begins.

Back in March, we brought you the news that MAFS Australia groom Mike Gunner had joined the dating experiment - also created by the people behind MAFS - which sees daters choose between two potental suitors and ultimately have to live with them both to help them make their choice.

Mike was on MAFS Aus in 2019, but fans didn’t like the way he treated his bride Heidi Latcham. But, having publicly saying that he regretted his actions, Mike signed up to the latest season of Love Triangle in the hope of restoring his public image and finding lasting love.

He’s now been joined on the show by a fellow MAFS alumni - Sam Carraro, who appeared on the show two years after him. Unlike Mike, however, who is a picker and gets to choose between two potential matches, Sam is a match for someone else.

The format of the show sees pickers choose between two possible dates, after having only got to know them over text. They do not know what they look like - and neither does the viewer.

Once they have chosen between their matches, the picker meets their first choice for for a date and then they move in together. After a week, their rejected match appears, however, and they must then live with them instead. For a third week, the trio must live together in a love triangle before the picker makes their final choice about who they would like to be with in the real world - if either of them.

Sam Carraro was a groom on Married at First Sight Australia 2021 and now he's on Love Triangle Australia 2025 as he continues his search for love on reality TV - but it doesn't seem to go well. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Sam’s match, or picker, is Ariana Djori - but he was not her first pick which is why his identity has only just been revealed now. Things didn’t get off to a good start with Sam. He quit the show during the initial texting phase - only to be talked round by producers.

Needless to say, when Sam comes knocking at the home Ariana is sharing with her first choice, a man called Nuri, he doesn’t exactly get a warm welcome. "I thought you f***ed off. Come in I guess...", Ari told him on the doorstep.

Then, once he has entered, she asks him “what the f*** are you doing here?" Sam explained that after some thinking and perhaps some quick judgement, he wanted to see her in real life.

Ariana wasn’t impressed, however, and Nuri could only watch as things escalated between them. This led to Sam storming out - with members of the production crew running behind him. He also asked the camera crew to stop filming and was clearly annoyed by the situation. As he left the house with his suitcase and walked down the street he could be heard exclaiming “I'm not doing this, I'm out."

The episode has only just aired in Australia, and another episode won’t be released for another few days, so it remains to be seen if Sam’s second exit really is final or not.

Sam was paired with Coco Steadman during his time on MAFS, but she started a romance with fellow groom Cameron Dunne behind his back in one of the 15 most shocking MAFS cheating scandals of all time.

We don’t have a UK air date yet for Love Triangle Australia season three. Love Triangle Australia seasons one and two are available to watch on All4. Love Triangle UK series one and two are also available to watch on the same platform.