Controversial Married at First Sight UK groom Caspar Todd has announced he’s engaged to his girlfriend - just months after he split from his TV wife.

Caspar became something of a villainous figure during series 9 of the hit E4 show last year because of the comments he made to TV wife Emma Barnes about her appearance, in particular her body shape, on their honeymoon.

The pair did, however, remain in the experiment for several weeks in an effort to be friends firstly, and then to grow their connection in to a romance. But, they eventually accepted that their relationship was not meant to be.

Their final scenes aired in October, though the show was filmed months before, but since then farmer Caspar has since found love. Now, he’s shared that he’s got engaged - but he still hasn’t revealed the identity of his new fiancée.

An unknown person recorded the moment he got down on one knee in front of his shocked, and thrilled, partner. “Will you marry me?” he asks, before putting his hand on her knee and saying, “I love you.”

She nods and covers her mouth in shock as cheers can be heard being called out across the room. Caspar then returns to his feet and the couple embrace in a tight hug, with her jumping in to his arms.

Married at First Sight UK 2024 groom Caspar Todd has hot engaged to his partner, who's identity has remained a mystery. Photo by Instagram/@casparinthecountry. | Instagram/@casparinthecountry

Caspar wrote in his caption: "I've known for a long time that you are my person. Thank you for being you, finding me, and saying yes eventually. A huge thank you to @lynmouthshantycrew for making the night so special. Can't believe I've got a fiancee!!!!"

Soon after he posted the video, he was sent congratulations by some of his former cast mates. "Wicked man! Happy for you," fellow 2024 groom Adam Nightingale wrote. Fellow co-star Orson Nurse then chimed in: “"Congratulations, there is hope for me and Adam.”

Stephen Nolson commented: “Congratulations”, alongside two heart emojis. Caspar replied: “So happy man”. Series 9 bride Holly Ditchfield shared: “Congratulations casper and partner.”

Caspar went public with his new girlfriend at the start at the year, telling his fans that they had started dating in 2024 and she was moving in with him. Sharing a photo of the two of them to Instagram, he wrote: "Who knew 2024 would find me the love of my life? So happy to have you in my life and moving in to live with me next month. Happy new year, 2025 is looking amazing."

During his time on MAFS, which sees couples meet on their wedding day and then begin a fast-tracked relationship together while being guided by experts, Caspar caused upset and controversy by making comments about wife Emma’s weight.

Emma was optimistic about their match, and said she was attracted to him, but it was clear the feeling wasn’t mutual and on their honeymoon he devastated her when he told her he wasn't attracted to curvy women.

He also told her he did not find her "sexy", and added: "I've rarely gone for the curvier person." When she asked if he fancies her, Caspar replied: "Not currently no, let's be honest." Emma was left crying as a result of the brutal exchange.

Caspar is not the only MAFS star who has not engaged recently. MAFS Australia star Ollie Skelton also announced his engagement to his girlfriend just days ago. Plus, 2025 groom Clint Rice popped the question to MAFS girlfriend Jacqui Burfoot earlier this month at the season’s reunion episode viewing party.