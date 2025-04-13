Darlington, who appeared on the UK version of the popular dating show in 2023, took to Instagram on Monday February 4 to announce that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jordan Morris.

The TV bride, who was matched with Thomas Kriaras but ended the marriage because she failed to feel a romantic spark, will welcome her baby in August.

She is not the only member of the MAFS cast from across the franchise who has become pregnant since appearing on the show. There’s fellow MAFS UK star Gemma Rose Barnes, who welcomed a baby boy called Franklin James Anthony Bishop in March 2024. Then, MAFS Australia alumni Heidi Latcham who announced in January that she’s become the mum of a baby girl - but didn’t say who her partner and the father is. Just days ago, MAFS season six contestant Elizabeth Sobinoff revealed that she and husband Alexander are expecting a baby boy together later this year. The pair are already parents to a daughter who was born in November 2023.

In a true dating show cross over, there’s even a former MAFS cast member who has a baby with a participant on Love Island. Cyrell Paule from season six of Married at First Sight Australia began dating Eden Dally, a contestant on season one of the country’s version of Love Island, after they met at a party. The two welcomed a baby boy together called Boston in 2020.

There’s also many more MAFS UK, Aus, US and NZ participants who may not have found ‘the one’ in their TV wife or groom, but they have since fallen in love outside the show and started a family. However, before anyone’s hearts break completely, it’s important to know that there have been many babies who have been born to couples who met on MAFS - 28, in fact. Plus, there’s another two on the way!

Click through our gallery below to see the adorable faces of all the babies who have been born to Married at First Sight Australia, Married at First Sight UK, Married at First Sight United States and Married at First Sight New Zealand couples.

Read more:

1 . Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder were the first Married at First Sight UK couple to actually stay together after their wedding. They tied the knot on series 5 of the show back in 2020, and back then couples actually did legally get married. They got on from day one and have been together ever since. Their daughter, Jessica Charlotte Amytis, was born in December 2023. Photo by Instagram/@mafs_owenandmichelle. | Instagram/@mafs_owenandmichelle Photo: Instagram/@mafs_owenandmichelle Share

2 . Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling met on the show in 2021. That year, their was a change made so that the weddings in the show were no longer legal unions, but Adam proposed to Tayah for real at the end of the process and they married in December 2023. They have also welcomed the first baby to be born as a result of the show. Tayah gave birth to their daughter Beau Emily Aveling at Doncaster hospital, alongside then fiancé Adam, in October 2022. Their second child, a boy called Jenson Joe Aveling (JJ), was born in April 2024. Photo by Instagram/@tayahvictoria. | Instagram/@tayahvictoria Photo: Instagram/@tayahvictoria Share

3 . Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli had a strong relationship all throughout series 6 of Married at First Sight Australia in 2019. The biggest hurdle they faced is where they would live, but they soon sorted this out. They got engaged for real in 2021, and welcomed their son Lucius in February 2023. Photo by Instagram/@mbrunelli. | Instagram/@mbrunelli Photo: Instagram/@mbrunelli Share