Darlington, who appeared on the UK version of the popular dating show in 2023, took to Instagram on Monday February 4 to announce that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jordan Morris.
The TV bride, who was matched with Thomas Kriaras but ended the marriage because she failed to feel a romantic spark, will welcome her baby in August.
She is not the only member of the MAFS cast from across the franchise who has become pregnant since appearing on the show. There’s fellow MAFS UK star Gemma Rose Barnes, who welcomed a baby boy called Franklin James Anthony Bishop in March 2024. Then, MAFS Australia alumni Heidi Latcham who announced in January that she’s become the mum of a baby girl - but didn’t say who her partner and the father is. Just days ago, MAFS season six contestant Elizabeth Sobinoff revealed that she and husband Alexander are expecting a baby boy together later this year. The pair are already parents to a daughter who was born in November 2023.
In a true dating show cross over, there’s even a former MAFS cast member who has a baby with a participant on Love Island. Cyrell Paule from season six of Married at First Sight Australia began dating Eden Dally, a contestant on season one of the country’s version of Love Island, after they met at a party. The two welcomed a baby boy together called Boston in 2020.
There’s also many more MAFS UK, Aus, US and NZ participants who may not have found ‘the one’ in their TV wife or groom, but they have since fallen in love outside the show and started a family. However, before anyone’s hearts break completely, it’s important to know that there have been many babies who have been born to couples who met on MAFS - 28, in fact. Plus, there’s another two on the way!
Click through our gallery below to see the adorable faces of all the babies who have been born to Married at First Sight Australia, Married at First Sight UK, Married at First Sight United States and Married at First Sight New Zealand couples.
Read more:
