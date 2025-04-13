Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tayah and Adam are one of the success stories from Married at First Sight - and their family is now bigger as they’ve announced the arrival of a second baby.

The Married at First Sight UK family is even bigger, as one of the show’s four successful couples have had a second baby.

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling met on the hugely popular Channel 4 dating show in 2021. That year, there was a format change made which meant that the weddings in the show were no longer legal unions - but that meant that Adam gave the show their first engagement when proposed to Tayah for real at the end of the process, which had lasted around two months.

They went on to marry in December 2023, just over a year after they welcomed the first baby to be born as a result of the show. Tayah gave birth to their daughter Beau Emily Aveling at a Doncaster hospital, alongside then fiancé Adam, in October 2022. They announced in November 2024 that they were expecting their second baby.

Since then, the pair have been keeping their fans up-to-date with their pregnancy, and today (Sunday April 13), they announced the arrival of their son. So, when did Tayah have her second baby and what did the couple’s baby announcement say? Here’s all we know.

Married at First Sight UK couple Adam and Tayah with their two-year-old daughter Beau Emily. The couple are expecting their second child, a baby boy, in spring 2025. Photo by Instagram/@tayahvictoria. | Instagram/@tayahvictoria

Have MAFS couple Tayah and Adam had their baby?

The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy earlier today, Sunday April 13. Alongside three photos of them with their newborn, they wrote: “Introducing our son, Jenson Joe Aveling (JJ) We could not be happier and more in love.”

The photos included one of the little boy in a baby grow with his name embroided on the front on blue. There was also two images of Adam and Tayah cradling the baby, with Tayah sitting in a hospital bed. In one, they are both beaming at the camera. In another, which looks to have been taken shortly after Jenson’s birth, Tayah is looking lovingly at her new son.

Jenson’s date of birth has not yet been revealed. However, Tayah also shared one of the images to her Instagram Stories with the caption: “It’s been a busy week. Our little boy, we love you”, which suggests he was born within the last few days.

Tayah also last posted on her main Instagram grid, prior to her birth announcement, last Sunday, (April 6), which does suggest that Jenson has arrived sometime between later on April 6 and earlier today.

They are not the only reality dating show couple who have recently welcomed a new bundle of joy as Love Is Blind’s Amber and Barnett have also had a baby in the last few days.

The pair were sent many messages of congratulations on their Instagram post. Married at First sight star Marilyse Corrigan wrote: “Oh my!!! Massive congratulations to you all! A complete gorgeous family! Well done Tayah!” Another MAFS alumni Amy Christophers said: “Awwwww well done mummy. Congratulations guys. Perfect little family xxxx.”

The MAFS couple announced the birth of their first baby, Beau Emily, in October 2022. At the time, the new mum shared a photo of her newborn daughter and wrote: “7th October, the day our lives completely changed. Introducing you all to our precious girl, Beau Emily Aveling, we are completely besotted, she is perfect in every single way.”

Adam and Tayah have not announced their precise due date, but we’ll update this page and let you know when they announce the arrival. It will be the third MAFS UK baby. They are already parents to daughter Beau Emily, of course, Series five couple Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins, who just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and are also the only one of the four MAFS UK couples who are still together who legally got married on the show, welcomed their daughter Jessica in December 2023.

There are 17 Married at First Sight couples from Aus, UK, US and NZ who have babies in total.