After their faux wedding on the show, Adam proposed for real, but the pair are yet to have their second big day

Married At First Sight UK couple Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed a baby girl.

Beau Emily Aveling was born last Friday (7 October), just 18 months after the pair found love on the sixth series of MAFS UK.

Adam, from Doncaster, and Tayah, from Hertfordshire, both shared the exciting news to Instagram two days ago.

Tayah Victoria gave birth to Beau Emily Aveling at Doncaster hospital, alongside fiancé Adam Aveling. (Credit @tayahvictoria Instagram)

Tayah, 26, told her 261K Instagram followers that they were “completely besotted” with their daughter.

The MAFS UK star wrote: “7th October, the day our lives completely changed.

Advertisement

“Introducing you all to our precious girl, Beau Emily Aveling, we are completely besotted, she is perfect in every single way.

“To my Adam, I didn’t think I could love you even more but seeing you with our daughter completely fills my heart.

“Just want to say a massive thank you to Doncaster hospital, for going above and beyond to reassure me and to the amazing lady who stayed after her shift had finished to deliver our girl.

“Welcome to the world our darling Beau.”

Whilst 26-year-old Adam told his 181K followers that they will be sharing the birthing journey to Youtube “soon”.

Advertisement

He wrote: “Welcome to the world Beau Emily Aveling ❤️ 07/10/22.

“I will never forgot the moment me and your mum first clocked eyes on you. I will never forget the look in your mums eyes. Her eyes saying a thousand words!

“What mothers have to go through to bring a baby to this world is incredible. And you did absolutely amazing @tayahvictoria and I’m so proud of you! Starting a family and becoming a Dad is all I’ve ever wanted.

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling met on the sixth series of Married at First Sight UK in 2021. (Credit @tayahvictoria Instagram)

“Thank you to the amazing health workers at Doncaster hospital and especially to the midwife who stayed long after her shift to stay with us and deliver her! The NHS is amazing and needs protecting and funding at all costs!

“We filmed through the hospital as we wanted to share a bit more of our journey, seen as though most of you watched the very first time we met each other, which we will be sharing to our YouTube Channel soon!”

Advertisement

Tayah and Adam appeared on the sixth season of MAFS UK last year, which aired from August to October.

After their faux wedding on the show, Adam proposed for real, but the pair are yet to have their second big day.

Following an interview with New Magazine in April this year, Tayah announced that the pair were expecting their first child.

She wrote: “The news is finally out and I still can’t quite believe I’m typing this but we’re having a baby. Grab your @new_magazine tomorrow for our exclusive interview.”

Advertisement

Less than two weeks later, Adam shared a gender reveal video - which featured their dog, River - to his Instagram.

It was revealed that the MAFS UK couple were expecting a girl.

Married at First Sight is a reality series that “matches couples based on scientific and sociological factors”.

Strangers meet for the first time at the altar, and are then filmed for six-weeks before deciding whether they will stay together or go their separate ways.

Advertisement