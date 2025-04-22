Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Triangle Australia is back for a third season - but are any of the couples from the previous seasons still together?

Love Triangle, which is made by the same people behind fan favourite dating show Married at First Sight, puts an explosive twist on the saying ‘two’s company, three’s a crowd’ because every triangle has three sides. . . or, in this case, every relationship has three people.

It starts with six ‘pickers’. They text and call their potential matches as they get to know each other, but don't discover what the other looks like until they make their choice, and go on their first blind date.

Then they immediately move in together to see if sparks will fly. But after a week, whether that be in domestic bliss or domestic chaos, they get a knock at the door of their new home.

Their visitor is the suitor the picker rejected - and they’ve brought a suitcase. They move in and the first choice must move out. Then, after another week, all three must live together for one final week before the picker decides which one of them they want to pursue a relationship with outside of the experiment - if either of them. Needless to say, it get complicated and hearts are filled and also broken.

It’s been a hit with fans, just like MAFS, so it’s currently airing a third season in Aus - including two familar MAFS Aus faces as pickers - Mike Gunner and Sam Carraro.

So, just when can we expect to see Love Triangle season 3 in the UK, and are any of the couples from season 1 and 2 still together? Here’s all you need to know.

Love Triangle Australia season 3 pickers. Photo by Stan. | Stan

Are any of the Love Triangle Australia season 1 and 2 still together?

It appears that just one the couples from the first two seasons are still together. That couple is Alex Dalton and Madison Orchard from season one, which aired in 2022.

A﻿lex described meeting Madison for the first time as a "lightning bolt moment". The pair got on incredibly well while they lived together and their romance was blossoming, but then the love triangle twist cast doubts in his mind.

After meeting his other match Bec, Alex saw a side to Madison that he didn't like. He said she became "jealous", "possessive" and "less honest". "That's a worrying thing for me because if that's part of her character, you can't really build a strong relationship with someone like that," Alex said at the time.

﻿But in the end, Alex decided their connection was too strong to let it go. The pair left the experience as "officially boyfriend and girlfriend without a third wheel".

The couple celebrated two years together in May 2024 and have posted numerous social media photos and videos together. However, they have not posted each other since October 2024 so the nature of their relationship today, as of April 2025, does seem a little unclear.

But, all of their previous posts together are still visible on both of their pages. Alex did also ‘like’ one of Madison’s posts from March. Plus, they both still follow each other on Instagram - so all of this does suggest they are still together.

Perhaps they’ve just stopped posting as much in general. Alex hasn’t posted at all since March, while Madison posts on average every couple of weeks.

One of the couples who left season one together were Lisa Leaño and Patrick Hong. But, they split up after a month together in the real world. At the time, she posted on Instagram at the time: “It wasn’t under the best circumstances, but I knew in my heart of what I am worth and I’m not going to settle for anything less! I needed to stay true to myself & I don’t have time to waste as I’m not getting any younger! I’d rather be happily single than wasting years with someone who won’t give me the love & respect that I deserve. Know your worth & know when it’s time to walk away!”

Love Triangle Australia season one couple Lisa and Patrick - who split together after a month together in the real world. Photo by Stan. | Stan

Lisa got married in October 2024 to her partner Innes Du Toit and is now called Lisa Leaño Du Toit. Patrick, meanwhile, went Instagram official with his girlfriend Joanna Luc in March last year.

The third couple who left the show together were Kyle Romaior and Leesh Cunningham. They had a strong connection, but a huge distance between them. They lived in separate states, and while they tried to make things work on the outside world they just couldn’t and they split up.

Leesh took to Instagram to confirm that they were no longer together. "Despite commitments to make our relationship work through the physical distance, our relationship was unrequited," Leesh wrote at the time.

"Whilst I was committed to putting the effort into making the long distance relationship work, I can't help the fact that Kyle's feelings changed. The memories I've created during this show are for life and whilst Kyle and I failed to work out, I know true love is out there for me.﻿"

Love Triangle season one couple Kyle and Leesh couldn't make the relationship between them work in the real world due to long distance. Photo by Stan. | Stan

Kyle also took to Instagram, but only spoke fondly of Leesh. "Had an absolute blast with this gorgeous woman and got the pleasure of getting to know her and what she values. The amount of laughs that were had," Kyle said.

In the comments, Leesh replied: “Although things between us didn't work out, I have so much to thank you for," she wrote. "I could go on for hours with this stuff but you know I appreciate you and you'll forever have a special place in my heart." So, it seems there’s no bad blood between them.

Kyle has since moved to Italy, while Leesh is documenting her fitness and running achievements on her Instagram. It’s not known if either of them are in a relationship at the moment, as neither of them have posted anything either way.

There was only really one couple to come out of season two - and they weren’t actually paired together and didn’t make it very far.

Alan Wallace didn’t find romance with either of his matches, but he fancied Sophie Peacock when he met her at once of the full cast dinners. Sophie was a match for another picker, Sam Fisher, but that union wasn’t working out either - mainly because Sam had a girlfriend out in the real world called Hannah for the whole time he was in the experiment. Alan and Sophie dated for a few weeks but she then called it quits.

Alan and Sophie were attracted to each other in season one of Love Triangle Australia despite being matched with other people - but their romance didn't last. Photo by So Dramatic. | So Dramatic

How to watch Love Triangle season 3 in the UK

There isn’t currently a way to watch Love Triangle season 3 in the UK at the moment, sadly. It’s only available on Stan, an Aus channel, and while the website can be loaded in the UK content can’t be watched.

The season is only about half way through in Australia at the moment, with new episodes airing weekly over there. So, it’s likely to finish sometime in May, possibly even early June.

With seasons one and two, it took at least a year after the show premired in Aus for it to air in the UK. So, if the same pattern is followed with season 3 we don’t see it in the UK until spring/summer 2026. But, we’ll bring you a confirmed air date once we have it. When it does land, we know it will air on E4, like the previous seasons.

Love Triangle Australia seasons one and two are available to watch on All4. Love Triangle UK series one and two are also available to watch on the same platform.