Married at First Sight couple Adrian Araouzou and Awhina Rutene caused great confusion when they changed their mind during Final Vows - but are they still together now, in March 2025?

One of the most controversial couples from MAFS Australia season 12 was Adrian and Awhina. The pair had a very tumultuous relationship as he struggled to accept she was a mum and she didn’t feel like he listened to her or took her feelings in to account.

Then there was the fact that he opened up to fellow bride Sierah Swepstone instead of her, and also went out to dinner with her without telling Awhina. Then, Adrian threatened to leave the experiment after not being included in promotional content for the show, leading Awhina to question his feelings towards her.

Later on, Adrian was then accused of showing controlling behaviour towards his wife when he told her what to say ahead of a commitment ceremony. Awhina having a six-year-old son from a previous relationship caused repeated issues for the couple as Adrian told her he wasn’t sure he could love another man’s child as much as he would love his own future children, leaving her devastated.

The pair, who are both twins, had an undeniable attraction, however, and this kept them coming back to each other no matter what issues they faced. But, at the Final Vows ceremony viewers were still shocked by what happened between the topsy turvy couple.

They initially mutually decided to end their relationship for good during the episode, which aired on Sunday (March 30) in Australia, both saying that the long-distance between them in the real world and their constant clashes meant they couldn’t see things working outside of the experiment.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple Awhina Rutene and Adrian Araouzou. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

“Looking back, I can admit I could've been a better partner to you,” Adrian, who lives in Sydney, admitted during his vows. He added: “We both felt like we haven't had each other's back and that we haven't shown up for each other.”

“The brown haired, brown-eyed boy I've been looking for is at home, missing his mum,” Perth-based Awhina told her on-screen husband during her vows.

But, after they’d each read their vows they seemingly couldn’t move away from each other and instead continued to look at each other longingly. Then, they began flirting. “Don't look at me like that Adrian”, Awhina said. “I can't help it,' he replied.

Awhina then asked Adrian a number of questions about their relationship, which then led to her asking: “Do you want to spend time with me tonight. Do you want to still talk to me?” He said he did which prompted Awhina to say: “Adrian you like me.” He responded: “I know I do.”

The couple then said they wanted to “see where this goes” and agreed that they had looked at their Final Vow decision “too black and white”. They then left the final ceremony hand-in-hand. Afterwards, they confirmed to the producers that they wanted to give their relationship a go.

Awhina and Adrian on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

When Awhina was asked in a recent interview by 9Entertainment if she was surprised by the couple's confusing Final Vows, she replied: “Absolutely not. Have you seen Adrian and I's relationship? You never know what we're gonna do.”

In the same interview, Adrian said even he was “still trying to process” the 180 degree turnaround. “I was going into Final Vows thinking that we were both going our seperate ways,' he said, but added that “deep down” he knew he didn’t want to separate from Awhina.

So, are the couple still together now? Apparently not. At least we don’t think so, not today. But by tomorrow it could be different. Who knows with this on/off pair.

Adrian gave an interview to Yahoo Australia which was published yesterday, (Tuesday April 1), Adrian spoke about what happened after he and his on-screen wife left their Final Vows ceremony and seemed to confirm that they are no longer together.

“That night we’d planned to hang out and stay together obviously because she was flying home and that was going to be the last time I was going to see her until the reunion. We just went home and talked and went to bed,” he began.

He then went on to explain how the doubts about the relationship quickly began to remerge for both of them, despite their attraction to one another. He also admitted they realised they were “definitely not in love” with each other. “We have strong feelings for each other, but not enough,” he said.

He went to say that there were situations and “bigger problems” that the couple realised they needed to address, including their distance. He also revealed Awhina still lived with her ex-partner and the time, presumably the father of her son. “I could never make the move to Perth anyway [for that reason],” he went on.

He explained, however, that Awhina had reassured him that she would move out of the home she shared with her ex if things were good between them, and he “believed her and trusted her”. He continued and said that both he and Awhina had realised that “logically” the fact they lived in two different cities meant their romance wouldn’t last in real life.

He concluded to say that it was very easy to forget about the pressures of everyday life in the experiment, where couples live together in Sydney for around three months. “In that bubble it’s all well and good and you forget what it’s like in the real world until you go back home and then you get back to your normal life and think ‘wait, does this person actually slot in and am I willing to give this person the time and effort?’ and then you become realistic again - and that’s what we’ve done.”

Awhina has since been linked with fellow groom Billy Belcher, who was coincidently married to Sierah. She told Daily Mail Australia, however, that the pair are just friends. “Billy's a WA guy. We have built a friendship. He happened to be at my birthday, but it is a purely platonic friendship,” she said.

So, maybe they are both single right now. Having said that, at the rate tha couple change their mind they could have got back together in the time it’s taken me to write this article.

