Married at First Sight fans have been left frustrated by the air time of the beloved dating show being changed - to make way for one they have declared ‘dull’.

MAFS Australia UK fans have got used to sitting down every Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm to get their latest installment of all the drama down under on E4.

But, the schedule was changed last night, (Monday April 28), to make way for a new dating show - The Honesty Box, which is being hosted by MAFS Aus favourite and past contestant Lucinda Light and also Vicky Pattison.

This meant that last night’s edition of MAFS was split in to two parts; the first was shown between 8pm and 9pm and the second was shown between 10pm and 10.40pm - with the launch episode of The Honesty Box sandwiched inbetween.

The series sees a group of singles brought together in Truetopia, a sunny and romantic paradise where the principles of truth and honesty must be abided by and there is just one rule: do not lie.

There is a potential prize fund of £100,000 up for grabs. The participants can only be eligible to win it, however, if they choose to be open and completely honest about their true feelings as the go on dates.

The air time of Married at First Sight season 12 is being changed again tonight, (Tuesday April 29), on E4. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

The daters faced The Honesty Box, which is a cutting edge lie detection system, and asked probing questions about their dating past and present. If The Honesty Box detects a lie, it could impact their newly formed relationship and the prize fund.

The first part of MAFS was left on a cliffhanger at 9pm - of course - so viewers stuck with E4 and watched The Honesty Box while they waited for the second part of MAFS. And they were less than impressed what they saw - as was I.

Many fans took to X to share their frustations. One said: “Can’t believe C4 had to end MAFS on a cliffhanger to force people to watch.” A second said: “Don’t wanna shut #HonestyBox off so soon but if I’m missing @mafsaus for this I’ll cry.”

Someone else said: “This is basically a s*** version of Love Island meets The Traitors”. Another wrote: “Really disappointed - the trailers made it look so juicy, but the opening episode was proper dull!! Not sure I’ll continue.” One person declared: “Well #thehonestybox is going off as its definitely the most boring reality show of 2025 easily!”

The cast of E4's new dating show The Honesty Box along with presenters Lucinda Light, of Married at First Sight Australia fame, and Vicky Pattison. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Another person said: “Ummm WTAF with splitting #MAFSAU into two parts? It’s a bloody school night! And I don’t wanna watch this stupid Honesty Box show!”

I completely agree with these opinions. I wrote last week that my expectations of the show were low because of what I felt was the sexism exposed in the cast list, and I’m afraid to say the show was just what I expected. I wanted to be fair, watch an episode and give it a chance, but I found it boring and predictable.

I had also previously pointed out one big flaw in the show’s premise - the fact that The Honesty Box is only 88% accurate. I mused at the time if contestants would be told this, and it was revealed in the opening episode hat they were. Then, surprise, surprise, the lies started coming out of their mouths minutes later.

The final straw for me came when two of the male contestants agreed that they would swap their matches - without the knowledge or approval of the women. It was as if they were items to be passed between them and exchanged, and their right to choose what happens to them. In the preview for tonight’s episode, (Tuesday April 29), it’s hinted that the men, who laughed as they made their ‘deal’, will face consequences for their behaviour - but it’s disgusting.

Unfortunately, E4 have decided to do exactly the same thing with tonight’s viewing schedule - with the MAFS episode being split in to two again so that The Honesty Box can be shown in the middle. Once more, the first part of MAFS will be shown between 8pm and 9pm, followed by The Honesty Box from 9pm to 10pm, and then the second part of MAFS from 10pm to 10.30pm.

It’s as if Channel 4 bosses know that The Honesty Box is terrible and that’s why they’ve changed the schedule - to force people to watch it while they wait for the dating show they actually want to see. I’m even more convinced of this by the fact that tonight will see the MAFS couples faced with a series first shocking twist - Final Test Week - where they will be asked if they want the chance to meet another potential match. So, of course, they’ll be another juicy cliffhanger.

Happily, however, one fan has the perfect solution to be able to avoid The Honesty Box altogether. “I refuse to be manipulated. I will watch MAFS on +1 at 9 then switch over for the second part at 10. No Honesty Box for me!,” they wrote. I will be doing exactly the same thing tonight.

Married at First Sight will return to its usual 7.30pm slot on Wednesday and Thursday, (April 30 and May 1). Honesty Box will air every Monday to Wednesday at 9pm on E4.