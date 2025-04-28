Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Married At First Sight Australia star who had her first ever relationship on the dating show has celebrated her engagement.

Belinda Vickers is due to marry Hayden Burbank - who was given the nickname ‘border breacher’ when he was jailed for three months during Covid for breaching restrictions.

The reality star, aged 31, rose to fame when she appeared on the hit Channel Nine dating show back in 2021. She celebrated her engagement to her new 52-year-old fiancé over the weekend with a party in Melbourne. The couple, who announced their engagement back in February last year, shared a series of photos of their party to social media.

The pair met in Melbourne through mutual friends in 2022, a year after Belinda appeared on MAFS and Hayden was jailed.

The business owner was jailed for three months after breaking Covid rules during the height of the pandemic. He crossed the border into the Northern Territory (NT) before travelling to Western Australia (WA) to watch Melbourne Demons win at Perth Stadium. To be able to get around WA’s strict border rules at the time, he falsified a rental agreement at a Darwin address and also fraudulently obtained NT drivers' licences.

The bar owner spent 90 days behind bars at WA's maximum security Hakea prison, which earned him the jailhouse nickname of 'border breacher'. Hayden previously described his experience at one of Australia's toughest jails as 'the ultimate game of Survivor', referring to the reality TV programme of the same name which sees people stranded on a dessert island and face a series of tough challenges while they try to survive.

Married at First Sight Australia bride Belinda Vickers, aged 31, is due to marry 52-year-old fiancé Hayden Burbank. Photo by Instagram/@belindavickers_. | Instagram/@belindavickers_

Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couple Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer in 2021. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

“You have to form alliances and not do anything stupid and get through each day by day,” he told the Saturday Herald Sun in March 2022. “They are the longest days of your life. I'm not built for jail. Nobody is built for jail.”

Belinda found fame on season eight of Married At First Sight, which aired in 2021. At the time, she had only been on three dates in her life, and had never had a boyfriend or a relationship. She was paired with Patrick Dwyer, and while the couple stayed together throughout the experiment and decided to stay together afterwards they ultimately split after nine months together.

Speaking about the engagement, Belinda said previosuly: “It was always yes. It was 12 months after MAFS that we met and it really led me to him and opened up new people for me meet.” Hayden also said: “She's been phenomenal for me, the most beautiful, kind soul I've ever met. I had tears rolling down my face as I got down on one knee.”