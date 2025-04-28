Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Married at First Sight Australia is on later than usual tonight and it’s being shown in two parts - here’s why.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK-based MAFS fans know that the Australian version of the show always airs on E4 - and always at 7.30pm.

This year’s season 12, which is currently airing, has been no exception - apart from a handful of episodes at the beginning of the season when it launched back March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, tonight (April 28) the time the show is being broadcast has changed again. Instead of 7.30pm, the air time is being moved back to 8pm - and that’s not the only change. The episode is being shown in two parts. The first part will be shown between 8pm and 9pm, with a second part following between 10pm and 10.40pm.

The reason for this change is that there’s a brand new dating show launching tonight, The Honesty Box. The show, which will be co-hosted by a MAFS fan favourite past participant, is a nine-part reality dating experiment which will test if honesty is the best policy when it comes to finding true and everlasting love.

Hosted by MAFS Australia 2024 bride Lucinda Light and Vicky Pattison, the series will bring a group of singles together in Truetopia, a sunny and romantic paradise where the principles of truth and honesty must be abided by and there is just one rule: do not lie.

The air time of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 on E4 in the UK has changed tonight, (Monday April 28). Photos by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Each single is hoping to find true love but, to encourage full transparency in their new relationships, there is a potential prize fund of £100,000 up for grabs. The participants can only be eligible to win it, however, if they choose to be open and completely honest about their true feelings as the go on dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The daters will face The Honesty Box, which is a cutting edge lie detection system, and asked probing questions about their dating past and present. If The Honesty Box detects a lie, it could impact their newly formed relationship and the prize fund.

So, dating show lovers will have two helpings of reality TV drama to enjoy tonight. It’s not clear why tonight’s episode of MAFS needs to be split in to two parts so that the Honesty Box can be shown in the middle - but it just means MAFS fans will have to wait a little longer to see all the drama that unfolds between all the couple’s at tonight’s commitment ceremony, which is the last of the season.

It will be the last time that the six remaining couples will meet with the experts and decide whether or not they are going to go ahead to spend one more week together before heading to Final Vows - where they will then decide whether or not they are taking their relationship in to the real world.

MAFS Aus season 12 is expected to come to an end next week, and Honesty Box is one of two new dating shows which will be airing later this month to help fill the gap it will leave. There’s also Cheat: Unfinished Business on Netflix.

Married at First Sight will also air at 8pm tomorrow, (Tuesday April 29), before returning to its usual 7.30pm slot on Wednesday and Thursday, (April 30 and May 1). Honesty Box will air every Monday to Wednesday at 9pm on E4.