Vicky Pattison is hoping to help a group of singles find love on her new dating show, E4’s The Honesty Box - but what is her dating history?

Reality star star Vicky Pattison is now happily married to Ercan Ramadan, after the pair tied the knot in August 2024. Tonight, alongside co-host and Married at First Sight Australia star Lucinda Light, she’ll be guiding a new group of singles as they hope to find a lasting relationship on The Honesty Box - and there’s just one rule; ‘do not lie’.

Ahead of the show airing tonight, Monday April 28, on E4 we are taking a look back at Vicky’s own dating history before we found true love herself.

Jay Gardner

Vicky Pattison shot to fame on MTV’s Geordie Shore. It was shortly after joining the cast of the show that she had her first on-screen romance - with fellow Geordie Shore original Jay Gardner. They had a short relationship during the first season of the reality TV show, but their romance ended when Jay left the show in 2012.

Ricci Guarnaccio

Rici was Vicky’s second relationship with a co-star. The pair got together in 2012 during series two of Geordie Shore and Ricci then proposed a year later while they were on a cast holiday to Mexico. But by series five it was all over, and Ricci asked for his engagement ring back before leaving the show in 2013. The pair later reunited for the first series of Ex On The Beach in 2014, but it didn’t last long and they were soon arguing again.

James Morgan

Vicky dated former ice hockey player James Morgan for around six months following her split from Ricci.

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison and Married At First Sight's Lucinda Light are working together on a new Channel 4 dating show called Honesty Box. Photo by Instagram/@vickypattison. | Instagram/@vickypattison

Kirk Norcross

In late 2013, Vicky dated Kirk Norcross, an original cast member from fellow reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). Their relationship was brief - but they ran into each other again on Ex on the Beach in 2015. Kirk declared his love for Vicky, but she chose to be with Stephen Bear instead.

Stephen Bear

Vicky had a short relationship with now disgraced reality star Stephen Bear from April to October 2015. It came to an abrupt end when she discovered he had been unfaithful to her.

Mario Falcone

The star had a short romance with another TOWIE star, Mario Falcone, in 2016.

Spencer Matthews

Later in 2016, Vicky met another reality star icon - Spencer Matthews - when they both appeared on I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! The pair dated once they were both back in the real world, but their union didn’t last long.

Jordan Wright

Vicky also dated a third TOWIE star - Jordan Wright - in 2016 for approximately four months.

John Noble

Vicky’s last serious relationship prior to meeting her now husband was with John Noble. He had a big part in her life as she had also dated him when she was younger. They rekindled their romance in 2016, and John then proposed in 2017. In 2018, however, Vicky split from John rumours he had cheated on her.

Ercan Ramadan

The reality star began dating her now-husband in January 2019, shortly after her split from John Noble. In August the same year, they moved in together. They split briefly in 2020 before getting back together, which they said was because they attended couples therapy together.

Then, in February 2022, Vicky announced that Ercan had proposed to her in Dubai. They then wed on August 24, 2024.

*The Honesty Box begins on E4 tonight at 9pm.