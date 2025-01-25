Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reality TV star Vicky Pattison has received backlash after creating a deepfake video of herself engaging in a sex act for a documentary.

The Channel 4 documentary, Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape, aims to shed light on the growing problem of deepfake pornography, has sparked controversy among survivors of image-based abuse. However, the Geordie Shore star has reportedly been left “distraught” by the criticism.

The 37-year-old promoted the documentary which shows a deepfake sex video of herself, using an actor’s body with her face superimposed via AI technology. The video was released on social media to illustrate how such content spreads online and the challenges victims face in having it removed.

Pattison said: “I am hugely passionate about women's issues and have found myself increasingly disturbed by how prevalent the problem of deepfake porn is becoming.

“This is just the latest trend in the abuse of women, and having met some of the inspirational women who have put their lives back together after being victims of sexually explicit deepfake abuse, I feel more strongly than ever that we need to stand with these women and continue to put pressure on the greater powers within the government to catch up with the speed at which this technology is advancing.”

Pattison acknowledged the risks of her approach, saying: “As part of the documentary, I have made the challenging decision to release my own deepfake sex tape online, which I directed and produced with actors to ensure the process was fully consensual from start to finish.

“Whilst I know this doesn't compare to the distress and horror actual victims feel when they discover this content of themselves, I hope it will give some insight into what they go through.”

Despite her intentions, the documentary has drawn criticism from survivors of deepfake abuse. A survivor reportedly said she was “deeply offended” by Channel 4’s approach as it would undermine the fight for survivor-centred legislation. The survivor also said the move feels like a “PR stunt” that fuels harmful narratives rather than supporting the push for stronger protections for victims.

Channel 4 defended the programme, saying: “This documentary hears directly from survivors of image-based abuse, to ensure that their stories are an important focus of the programme.

“The reality of deepfake abuse is an alarming and growing one, and this documentary, and the creation of Vicky’s consensual deepfake video, aims to tackle this issue. This comes at a crucial time when it is at the forefront of national conversation, and the government is currently looking at legislation to address the deliberate exploitation of women online.”

The controversy comes as the UK Government announces plans to criminalise the creation of sexually explicit deepfakes. A Channel 4 investigation in 2024 revealed that nearly 4,000 celebrities have been victims of deepfake pornography. The documentary also highlights the experiences of women outside the public eye who have been subjected to image-based abuse, often by people they know personally.

Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday, January 28, at 10pm and will be available for streaming on All 4.